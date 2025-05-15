All weapons in The Precinct and how to unlock them

If you’re looking to add more firepower to your patrols in The Precinct, ranking up is the way to do it. The game doesn’t throw high-level weapons at you right away; you’ll have to earn them by climbing through the ACPD ranks. Whether you are after a fast-firing rifle or a solid sidearm, your arsenal grows with every promotion.

This guide walks you through all the weapons available and how to get your hands on them in The Precinct.

All the weapons in The Precinct

Unlocking all the best weapons in The Precinct is all about ranking up (Image via Kwalee)

Starting loadout

You begin with the default weapons to keep things under control during early shifts:

.38 Police Special Revolver – Your standard-issue handgun

– Your standard-issue handgun TZ1 Stun Gun – Best for quick, non-lethal takedowns

– Best for quick, non-lethal takedowns Standard Baton – Useful for close-range control and basic interactions

Weapon unlock list

As you rank up, weapons unlock automatically, which means there's no need to purchase or complete side quests. Here are all the weapons in the game and the ranks at which you unlock them:

Weapon Unlock Rank PS-12 Masterkey Shotgun Recruit Level II Cantius Rifle Police Officer Level III ARM-16 Automatic Rifle Police Officer Level V 37-PAS Shotgun Police Officer Level VII Stallion .45 Pistol Police Officer Level IX GAL 9MM SMG Police Officer Level XI SV-47 Assault Rifle Police Officer Level XIII V80 MP Submachine Gun Police Officer Level XVIII

Note that you’re limited to one primary and one secondary weapon unless you unlock an upgrade.

Where to change weapons

You can change or reload your weapons in two ways.

Before starting your shift, head to the Precinct Armory, located near the helipad stairs. It’s the best place to swap your gear and prepare for upcoming patrols.

If you're already out in the field, use the trunk of your patrol car to switch weapons and refill ammo whenever needed. This is especially useful during long shootouts or when tackling high-risk areas.

You can unlock the “Additional Holster” from the Combat skill tree to carry a third weapon.

Earning better gear in The Precinct is all about progression. Keep working on cases and level up. With the right tools at your disposal, you’ll be ready for anything the city throws your way.

