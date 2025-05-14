Is The Precinct available on Nintendo Switch?

The Precinct is the latest sandbox police game that falls under the action-adventure genre. Developed by Fallen Tree Games Ltd and published by Kwalee, the title places players in the role of Nick Cordell Jr., a police officer whose objective is to apprehend criminals and investigate corruption within the fictional city of Averno.
The game features thrilling chase scenes, shootouts, pursuits, and even Helicopter crashes that will adequately engage players. It was released on May 13, 2025, and is available on almost all platforms except the Nintendo Switch.
Read on to learn more about the title, pricing, supported platforms, and more.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Has The Precinct been released on the Nintendo Switch?
Fallen Tree Games’ latest title, The Precinct, has not launched on the Nintendo Switch. While it is available on multiple platforms, including Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC (through Steam and the Epic Games Store), Nintendo Switch users are out of luck.
As of now, they can only wait for an official announcement, as the title was just released, and there is potential for a Nintendo Switch version in the near future. The game was released on May 13, 2025, with a price of $29.99 across all platforms. However, PC users can avail of this title for a special discounted price of $25.49 until May 20, 2025.
Read more: The Precinct: Complete list of achievements and trophies
In terms of gameplay, players are required to take on the role of Nick Cordell Jr., a police officer, responsible for protecting the citizens of Averno. As conspiracy and crime spread across the city, players are tasked with apprehending criminals and bringing them to justice. Set in a neo-noir world, the title delivers thrilling chase sequences throughout the corrupted city of Averno.
Check out: All Exotic weapon changes in Destiny 2 Episode Heresy Act I
Investigation is another interesting part of the game, where players must investigate criminal gangs and uncover the truth behind their activities. The crime scenes range from bank heists and street racing to traffic violations and drug deals, making it progressively more immersive.
Check out the links below for more such gaming articles:
- Is The Precinct available on Xbox Game Pass?
- How long is The Precinct
- Every major sandbox change and rework confirmed with Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine
- Ultimate Town Sandbox codes (May 2025)
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.