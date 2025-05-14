Is The Precinct available on Nintendo Switch?

The Precinct is the latest sandbox police game that falls under the action-adventure genre. Developed by Fallen Tree Games Ltd and published by Kwalee, the title places players in the role of Nick Cordell Jr., a police officer whose objective is to apprehend criminals and investigate corruption within the fictional city of Averno.

Ad

The game features thrilling chase scenes, shootouts, pursuits, and even Helicopter crashes that will adequately engage players. It was released on May 13, 2025, and is available on almost all platforms except the Nintendo Switch.

Read on to learn more about the title, pricing, supported platforms, and more.

Has The Precinct been released on the Nintendo Switch?

Fallen Tree Games’ latest title, The Precinct, has not launched on the Nintendo Switch. While it is available on multiple platforms, including Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC (through Steam and the Epic Games Store), Nintendo Switch users are out of luck.

Ad

Trending

A still of the title's gameplay (Image via Kwalee)

As of now, they can only wait for an official announcement, as the title was just released, and there is potential for a Nintendo Switch version in the near future. The game was released on May 13, 2025, with a price of $29.99 across all platforms. However, PC users can avail of this title for a special discounted price of $25.49 until May 20, 2025.

Ad

Read more: The Precinct: Complete list of achievements and trophies

In terms of gameplay, players are required to take on the role of Nick Cordell Jr., a police officer, responsible for protecting the citizens of Averno. As conspiracy and crime spread across the city, players are tasked with apprehending criminals and bringing them to justice. Set in a neo-noir world, the title delivers thrilling chase sequences throughout the corrupted city of Averno.

Ad

Check out: All Exotic weapon changes in Destiny 2 Episode Heresy Act I

Investigation is another interesting part of the game, where players must investigate criminal gangs and uncover the truth behind their activities. The crime scenes range from bank heists and street racing to traffic violations and drug deals, making it progressively more immersive.

Check out the links below for more such gaming articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 200,000+ reads in just three months at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.