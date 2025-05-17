The Precinct stuttering and crashing on PC: Possible fixes and reasons

The Precinct is an exciting old-school GTA-type title that has a top-down camera angle. However, this time, you play as a cop instead of a criminal. The game is available to play on PC via Steam. Unfortunately, the game is not performing optimally for some PC players. If you are one of those, you are at the right place.

Mentioned below are the reasons as to why you might be experiencing dips in frames while playing the game, or even crashes. Alongside, we have also provided some potential fixes to solve these issues in The Precinct on PC.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until Kwalee rolls out official patches.

Potential solutions for performance issues with The Precinct on PC

1) Update your GPU drivers

Updating your GPU drivers can fix performance issues (Image via Kwalee)

If you are running outdated GPU drivers on even the best graphics card available, it can still lead to incompatibility issues, which in turn can lead to dips in performance while playing The Precinct on PC. This can be simply fixed by updating your GPU drivers by following these steps:

Nvidia users

If you own an Nvidia graphics card, check for updates using these steps:

Open the Nvidia App .

. You will find the Drivers on the left side of the screen. Click to check for new available drivers for your GPU.

on the left side of the screen. Click to check for new available drivers for your GPU. If there are new drivers available, click Download .

. Once complete, install the drivers by hitting Express Installation.

AMD users

If you own an AMD graphics card, follow these steps:

Download and open the AMD Adrenalin Edition app. It will auto-detect any pending driver updates.

app. It will auto-detect any pending driver updates. If you have a driver update pending, click on Download Now .

. Once complete, the driver will begin to install automatically.

2) Run the game as an administrator

Another major issue that can often lead to performance issues is not having enough resources allocated to the game's .exe file. To fix this, refer to these steps:

Right-click on The Precinct.exe.

Select Properties .

. Under the Compatibility tab, select Run the program as an administrator .

tab, select . Now, choose Run this program in compatibility mode for and select Windows 8.

3) Verify your game files

If your game files are tampered by any chance, or are corrupted, this can also lead to issues such as frame drops, stuttering, black screen error, and even crashing. To fix this, follow these steps:

Launch Steam on your PC.

on your PC. Open your Game Library .

. Right-click on The Precinct and open Properties .

and open . Go to the Installed Files tab.

tab. Select Verify Integrity of Game Files and let Steam analyze everything.

