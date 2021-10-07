The rarest sightings in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a lot of creatures, activities, villagers, buildings, and more. There are many things to see and experience, and some are much more common than others. For example, seeing a scorpion on the ground is relatively rare, but finding a common butterfly on the island is not.

If they're an item or critter, these rare occurrences can often get players many bells, so it's worthwhile to know the value of these things.

These are the rarest sightings in Animal Crossing

1) Octopus villagers

Octopus villagers are extremely rare. There are well over 400 total villagers in the game, but only three are octopi. Octavian, Marina, and Zucker are a few of the rarest types of villagers, so players that have them on their island have a unique experience in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Marina, one of the rarest types of villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Nintendo)

2) Coelacanth

The Coelacanth is arguably the rarest creature in the entire game. It is considered an ultra-rare ocean fish that can only appear when it is raining or snowing (in other Animal Crossing games) and is the only fish to spawn this way. However, in New Horizons, the Coelacanths won't naturally spawn while it's snowing, only when it's raining. It costs 15,000 bells, so it's worth the wait.

3) Golden stag

In the same vein, the golden stag is one of the rarest bugs in Animal Crossing. It is considered a sporadic bug and was first introduced in City Folk. It's been one of the rarest sightings in the franchise ever since. Due to the rarity, high selling price (12,000 bells), and difficulty to acquire, it is considered the most challenging bug to get. Players need to be extremely careful when creeping up to catch a golden stag.

4) Dorado

Appearing only during the summer months, the Dorado is yet another scarce fish. It can be sold for 15,000 bells (or 22,500 to CJ), so it's precious and rare. It's only available from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, so it doesn't give players much time to find it.

Dorado, one of the rarest fish in the entire game (Image via Nintendo)

