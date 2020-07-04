The return of the combat shotgun in Fortnite: All you need to know

The combat shotgun was vaulted back in 2019, when the John Wick crossover ended.

Various data miners have now said that the gun can be expected to be reintroduced in Fortnite.

Credit: egamersonline.com

Many weapons have, in the past, created a niche for themselves in the Fortnite gaming community. The game has been creative and regular in the release of new guns and equipment, but there have also been times when popular guns have been vaulted out.

Credit: fortniteinsider.com

This can happen because of multiple reasons. There as a time when the initial vaulting of the tactical assault rifle saw the combat shotgun being released as part of the John Wick crossover. Once the collaboration was over, the latter was vaulted, and although the rare and legendary versions of the tactical assault rifle were later reintroduced, the same wasn’t done with combat shotgun.

Until now, that is!

Credit: gamewith.net

Is the combat shotgun returning to Fortnite?

First and foremost, there is no official information available on the return of the popular gun. However, various data miners have hinted that many new guns will be added in the current season, including some older ones as well.

While there is no guarantee of all these guns being introduced, the flare gun, which we talked about here, is already out. Furthermore, weapons such as the infantry rifle and bubble shields are also said to be returning to Fortnite. However, it is the combat shotgun's return that has sent gamers into frenzy.

Credit: fortnite.gamepedia.com

Advertisement

The gun was first introduced in the Fortnite Season 9, back in 2019, as a replacement for the pump shotgun. Most of its statistics were pretty basic: a shell capacity of 10 and a headshot multiplier of 1.5%. It had a tight bullet spread, which made it uncannily difficult to use for short-rang shooting.

However, when it came to long-range shooting, the bullet spread allowed high damage to be dealt to enemies that were over 100 meters away, which is phenomenal for a shotgun! Overall, it was the third-fastest shotgun in the game, after the drum and the double barrel shotgun.

Credit: vg247.com

Most shotgun users generally use such weapons for short-range shooting. However, having the combat shotgun would make the job more difficult in these situations, due to the bullet spread. However, this gun was suitable for users who were willing to combine it with another gun that was suitable for short-range shooting.

Credit: gamepedia.com

As rumor has it, it is the legendary version of the combat shotgun which is included in the update 13 patch notes, and therefore the gun should be released over the next few weeks. You can see the legendary version's stats above. Further, it should be said that the combat shotgun was never taken off the creative mode, and users can use the following code to access the map, and as a result, the gun:

CHICO1966

While at present there is no guarantee of its release, its unique stats and uses are sure to create a genuine buzz among gamers, if and when the combat shotgun is actually re-released in Fortnite!