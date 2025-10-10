The Rock mission walkthrough in Battlefield 6 Campaign (Mission 2)

The Rock is the second mission in the Battlefield 6 Campaign. Set in Gibraltar on March 20, 2028, you play as Ssgt Simone "Gecko" Espina. Here, you primarily take on a sniper support role, staying at a distance and assisting your front-line squad. Your main objective is to destroy Pax Armata’s radar station and anti-aircraft (AAA) emplacements.

This article provides a detailed walkthrough of The Rock mission in the Battlefield 6 Campaign.

Battlefield 6 Campaign Mission 2: The Rock walkthrough

In the opening cutscene of the Battlefield 6 Campaign The Rock mission, you’re inside a military transport aircraft. After a quick briefing, you and your squad jump out and land on the ground, and this is where the gameplay begins.

Support Lancer

Provide sniper support to your squad in Battlefield 6 Campaign The Rock mission (Image via EA)

Reach the rendezvous point

You and your squadmate, Carter, are on the ground providing sniper support from a distance. Head to the marked point near the cliff to get a good sniping angle over the enemies.

Eliminate Pax at the checkpoint

There will be a few enemy troops around the checkpoint, but you should focus on the MR gunner present in the tower first. Eliminate the gunner, then take out the remaining enemies in the area. Once the area is clear, proceed ahead.

Regroup with Lancer

Descend down the mountain toward the marked location, or follow Carter. You’ll regroup with your squad at the front line and advance through the mountain path leading to a cave.

Inside the cave, you and Carter will split from the team and move through a side door to reach a vantage point from where you can provide cover from a higher angle to your squadmates.

Reach the vantage point

Navigate through the tunnel until you reach the ladder. Climb up and move toward the marked location on the cliff to get a better view of the enemies guarding the gate.

Destroy the Radar Station

Assist your squad in destroying the Radar Station in Battlefield 6 Campaign The Rock mission (Image via EA)

Eliminate Pax at the gatehouse

Go prone by pressing “Z." This will help you have a steady aim. After that, take out the enemies near the gate. Check the guard tower to the left of the gate and clear out any remaining enemies there.

Climb the tower

Once the area is clear, head to the gate. You’ll find a pathway beside it leading to a tall tower. Follow Carter and climb the stairs, then use the ladder to reach the top. From here, you’ll have a good view and can provide sniper support to your squad below.

Provide sniper support

From the tower, eliminate enemies around the area. Focus especially on the dome-shaped structure at the 120-degree direction, where you will find snipers stationed there, so take them out quickly.

Enemy vehicles with mounted guns will approach from the road; prioritize eliminating the gunners. Keep an eye out for enemies with RPGs and snipers taking cover behind sandbags near the dome.

Finally, a helicopter will arrive and drop reinforcements. Eliminate all the enemies it deploys. Once the area is clear, your squad will destroy the dome structure.

Proceed to Governor’s Battery

Navigate through the underground tunnel system in Battlefield 6 Campaign The Rock mission (Image via EA)

Head to the tunnels

Climb down the tower and follow the mountain path toward the marked tunnel entrance.

Get through the tunnels

Proceed through the tunnel. Some sections are dark, so use your flashlight by pressing “T” when needed.

Eventually, you’ll reach a World War II underground museum. As you proceed, you will find an area with equipment. Here, pick up the High Explosive Launcher, as it will be useful in later objectives. Continue ahead, and as the lights go out, you’ll be ambushed by the enemies.

Survive the ambush

A group of enemies will ambush you in the dark. Turn on your flashlight and stay behind cover. Take down the enemies, keep moving forward, and watch the corners as some may stay hidden behind objects.

You’ll also encounter one or two armored enemies, so maintain distance and keep shooting to eliminate them. Keep advancing until you clear the entire area.

Exit the tunnel

At the end of the tunnel, you’ll find a scissor gate. Interact with it to open the gate. Now, you will automatically throw chem lights and then rappel down to the lower section.

Once you’re down, follow the path toward the exit opening.

Approach the Battery

Head down the mountain path to the marked location. You will find the enemy camp below.

Secure Governor's Battery

Destroy the AAA gun with explosives or a launcher in Battlefield 6 Campaign The Rock mission (Image via EA)

Destroy the AAA gun

You can find the AAA gun roughly at the 315-degree bearing in the distance. Head to the gun and destroy it. Before you approach, check the guard post in the same direction, where there will be an MR gunner; eliminate it first, and then proceed. There will be a few enemies, so move carefully and use cover as you advance. Once you reach the gun, destroy it using the High Explosive Launcher you picked up earlier. Alternatively, a C-4 charge will be present near the AAA gun; you can pick it up and use it to destroy the gun.

Defeat the reinforcements

After you destroy the AAA gun, reinforcements will arrive. To make the encounter easier, mount the MR gun in the guard tower before they arrive. This will help you clear large groups of reinforcements easily.

Proceed to Anne's Battery

Destroy the remaining AAA guns and signal the fleet in Battlefield 6 Campaign The Rock mission (Image via EA)

Rendezvous with Lancer

Follow Crater and head down the mountain to the marked location. You’ll find your front-line squadmates engaged in battle.

Reinforce Lancer

It’s best to stay on higher ground and assist your squadmates by taking out enemies from the higher ground. Then slowly move forward toward your squad. There will be several enemies inside the building ahead. You should pay attention to the top floor, as it will have armored enemies and those equipped with RPGs stationed there. Prioritize eliminating the RPG users first, then the snipers, and finally the remaining enemies until the area is clear.

Destroy the AAA guns

Once the area is secure, head behind the building to locate the AAA guns. The area will be heavily guarded, and additional reinforcements will arrive by helicopter. Use your sniper rifle to take out the pilot; this way, the chopper will be out of control and destroyed, eliminating the enemies on board. Then move toward the AAA guns and destroy them using either the High Explosive Launcher or a C-4 charge.

Keep in mind that near the second AAA gun, there’s a tall tower with snipers stationed on top. Prioritize them before proceeding to destroy the second gun.

Defeat the remaining enemies

After both AAA guns are destroyed, eliminate any remaining enemies in the area.

Signal to the fleet

Once the area is clear, head to the marked location. Upon reaching the area, a sequence will automatically begin where you throw green smoke to signal the fleet to approach, marking the end of the Battlefield 6 Campaign The Rock mission

That covers the full walkthrough of The Rock mission in Battlefield 6 Campaign.

