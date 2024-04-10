The Rogue Prince of Persia from the creators of Dead Cells coming to Steam early access: Release date, platforms, and more explored

Ubisoft and Evil Empire, the studio behind the Castlevania-themed expansion for Dead Cells, announced their latest title, The Rogue Prince of Persia. Following the overwhelmingly positive reception of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, the upcoming new Prince of Persia title is yet another 2D platformer, with roguelike elements, akin to Dead Cells.

Surprisingly, despite being published by Ubisoft, the roguelike platformer is coming to Steam as an early-access title on May 14, 2024. The announcement comes with a cinematic as well as a gameplay trailer, which gives fans a sneak peek into the game's platforming, combat, and unique roguelike elements.

Here's everything you need to know about The Rogue Prince of Persia, including its early access release date, target platforms, PC system requirements, and more.

The Rogue Prince of Persia release date

The Rogue Prince of Persia is releasing as an early-access title on Steam, with developer Evil Empire targeting a May 14, 2024 release date. This falls in line with Dead Cells, which was also released as an early-access game, with developer Motion Twin adding new features and gameplay over the year-long early-access period.

Classic Prince of Persia, with a roguelike twist (Image via Evil Empire || Ubisoft)

It appears Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania developer Evil Empire is employing a similar strategy for their upcoming Prince of Persia title. Evil Empire and Ubisoft have not confirmed any details regarding the game's full release.

The Rogue Prince of Persia platforms

Like Dead Cells, The Rogue Prince of Persia is releasing in early access, exclusively on Windows PC, via Steam. While the game might arrive on other platforms (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) and different PC storefronts, i.e., Epic Games Store and GOG.com, Ubisoft has not yet confirmed any details regarding this.

The gameplay here is a mix of high-octane action combat, and clever platforming segments (Image via Evil Empire || Ubisoft)

This isn't anything new for early-access games. PC is usually the preferred platform for many indie developers when it comes to early-access release of their games, due to the tools and services available on storefronts like Steam, something that is missing on consoles.

Additionally, releasing games on PC, especially for small indie studios, makes it easier for them to identify and troubleshoot errors that are usually present in early-access builds of games. This way, they don't have to worry too much about compatibility across different console platforms.

The Rogue Prince of Persia PC system requirements

Right alongside the game's early-access announcement, Evil Empire has also revealed the official PC system requirements for The Rogue Prince of Persia. The game's system requirements are fairly low, with the recommended GPU being a GTX 1060 or RX 5600XT equivalent.

The Rogue Prince of Persia features a similar platforming and combat gameplay loop as Dead Cells (Image via Evil Empire || Ubisoft)

Here are the official PC system requirements for the game:

Minimum

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel i5-8600 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel i5-8600 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: GTX 1060 3GB / AMD Radeon RX 5500XT

GTX 1060 3GB / AMD Radeon RX 5500XT DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 2 GB available space

Recommended

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel i5-8600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Intel i5-8600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Memory: 8 MB RAM

8 MB RAM Graphics: GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 5600XT

GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 5600XT DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 2 GB available space

What's even more surprising is the game's file size coming at a mere 2 GB. This is admittedly quite refreshing, considering most AAA and even some indie titles are well over 100 GB in file size. For reference, take a look at Call of Duty Warzone or the recently released Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.