The Sims 2 Legacy Collection cheats on PC

|Cheat
|Use
|addNeighborToFamilyCheat on|off
Enables adding neighbors to families
|ageSimsCheat on/off
Enables/disables Sim aging cheat
|aging on/off
Turns on/off the aging of selected Sim
|aspiration level (0–5)
Sets the Aspiration level of Sim from 0–5
|aspirationPoints
Gives the selected Sim extra Aspiration reward points
|autoPatch on/off
Enable/disable checking for available patches through content browser
|boolprop testingcheatsenabled true
|Enables testing cheats
|boolprop lotTerrainLighting on/off
Set to off means Lots won’t light up when highlighted in neighborhood
|boolprop locktiles on/off
Set to off to place floor tiles outside Lot
|boolprop displayNeighborhoodRoadsWithModel on/off
Set to off to remove bridges from neighborhood
|boolprop lotTerrainPaints on/off
Set to off to remove floor painting on Lot
|boolprop displayNeighborhoodProps on/off
Set to off to remove props like rocks and towers from neighborhood
|boolprop objectShadows on/off
Set to off to remove shadows on objects outside the house
|boolprop lotWater on/off
Set to off to remove water (ponds) from Lots
|boolprop displayNeighborhoodRoads on/off
Set to off to remove roads from neighborhood
|boolprop guob on/off
Set to off to remove shadows on objects inside the house
|boolprop displayNeighborhoodWater on/off
Set to off to remove water from the neighborhood
|boolprop displayLotImposters on/off
Set to off to remove house graphics from the neighborhood
|boolprop displayNeighborhoodFlora on/off
Set to off to remove trees/plants from the neighborhood
|boolprop displayLookAtBoxes on/off
Set to on and blocks appear on Sim's faces and on parts where Sims look
|boolprop carsCompact on/off
Set to on and cars will have more detail in the neighborhood
|boolprop renderSelectedSimLevel on/off
Set to on and walls will no longer cut away from selected Sim
|boolprop allObjectLightsOn on/off
Set to on to light up objects continuously instead of only when used
|boolProp displayPaths on/off
Set to on to see the path where the selected Sim walks to
|boolprop lotInfoAdvancedMode on/off
Set to on to show Lot information
|bloom [R G B X]
Changes color of screen visual. RGB is color [0,1], and X is the bloom amount [0,1]
|bugJarTimeDecay on/off
Toggle if bugs in a jar can live forever or not
|changeLotClassification low | middle | high
|Changes the Lot classification
|changeLotZoning
Changes the zoning type of the Lot. Type in the cheat code followed by the new Lot type with no spaces, for example: changeLotZoning secretvacationlot will change the Lot type to a secret vacation Lot. Available Lot types:residential, community, greek, dorm, secretsociety, secretvacationlot, hotel, secrethobbylot, apartmentbase, apartmentsublot, secretwitchlot
|clearLotClassValue
Clears Lot class value and override flag
|deleteAllAwnings
|Removes awnings
|deleteAllCharacters
Deletes all characters in the current neighborhood — this also only works when in the neighborhood
|deleteAllFences
|Removes all fences
|deleteAllHalfwalls
|Removes all half-walls
|deleteAllObjects
|Removes all objects
|deleteAllDoors
Removes all doors that can be deleted when in Build Mode
|deleteAllWalls
Removes all walls that can be deleted when in Build Mode
|disablePuppyKittenAging on/off
Enables/disables kitten/puppy aging
|dumpNPCCount
This shows the NPC type in the neighborhood, by type, in the cheat console
|exit
Hide the cheat console window
|expand
Expands or contracts the output portion of the cheat console
|faceBlendLimits on/off
|Turns on/off blending limits
|familyFunds
Use familyFunds [familyName] [value] to set the amount of funds. Use familyFunds [familyName] [+/-][value] to add/subtract from current funds.
|filmGrain [X]
X is the film grain value [0,1]. Must use 'boolProp enablePostProcessing true' first.
|forcetwins
Sets pregnant Sim to have a twin pregnancy
|help
This displays help for cheats. Type help -all into the cheat bar and hit Enter. This will bring up all known cheats and describe what they do. This also works for individual cheats, for example, Type in help motherlode and it will describe what this cheat does.
|individualRoofSlopeAngle
Slope Angle in Degrees [15–75] (45 is the default)
|kaching
Increases Household funds by 1,000 Simoleans
|letterBox [X]
Letterbox the screen (add black borders on top and bottom). X is the letterbox value [0,0.4]. Must use "boolProp enablePostProcessing true" first.
|lockAspiration on/off
Locks/unlocks the Aspiration score of Sims on the Lot
|motherlode
Increases Household funds by 50,000 Simoleans
|modifyNeighborhoodTerrain on/off
Toggle neighborhood terrain modification. Use the cursor to select terrain and then press:p to smooth[ to raise] to lower\ to level
|motiveDecay on/off
Turns motive decay on/off for all Sims on the Lot
|PlumbBobToggle
Toggle the showing of PlumbBob
|roofSlopeAngle
Slope Angle in Degrees [15–75] (45 is the default)
|setHighestAllowedLevel [level]
Sets the highest number of floors that can be built
|setHour (0–23)
|Sets the hour of the day
|setLotLightingFile [filename.txt] or [clear]
Override some of the parameters in the lighting.txt file with the filename.txt file present in the lights folder; clears if any file is present
|setQuarterTilePlacement on/off
Turns quarter tile placement on/off
|showHeadlines on/off
Shows/hides all thought bubbles and speech balloons
|slowMotion (0–8)
Slows the animation timer (0=normal speed)
|stretchSkeleton [Factor]
Stretches skeleton of the selected Sim - factor=1.0 indicates no stretch (factor<1.0 makes it shorter, factor>1.0 makes it taller)
|textDebugging [True|False]
|Turns text debugging on/off
|unlockCareerRewards
Unlocks all career reward objects for the selected Sim
|vignette [centerX centerY X]
Blur rendering from specified center (upper left is 0,0, lower right is 1,1). X is the amount of blurring [0,1]. Must use “boolPropenablePostProcessing true” first.
|vsync on/off
Enables/disables vertical sync — can improve performance but will sometimes cause visual artifacts if off