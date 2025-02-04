The Sims 2 Legacy Collection cheats on PC

By Siddharth Patil
Modified Feb 04, 2025 20:15 GMT
The Sims 2 Legacy Collection cheats cover
Newcomers to The Sims 2 may be delighted to know that cheats are still included in this latest re-release (Image via EA)

Alongside the original, The Sims 2 Legacy Collection arrives on PC to bring the fan-favorite series entry to modern gamers. While fans might be disappointed that this revival is not a remake or remaster but rather a re-release, it still comes with all the content for the game. Furthermore, cheats are also accessible for newer players to check out.

Since this sequel is grander than its humble yet ambitious original, there are a lot more cheat codes to use in The Sims 2's latest rendition on PC. Read on to discover the full list.

Also Read: All The Sims Legacy Collection cheats on PC

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All cheats in The Sims 2 Legacy Collection explored

These cheats also work in the original release (Image via EA)
These cheats also work in the original release (Image via EA)

To enter cheats, press CTRL+SHIFT+C to bring up the console command. This allows entering cheat codes to be executed.

also-read-trending Trending
CheatUse
addNeighborToFamilyCheat on|off
Enables adding neighbors to families
ageSimsCheat on/off
Enables/disables Sim aging cheat
aging on/off
Turns on/off the aging of selected Sim
aspiration level (0–5)
Sets the Aspiration level of Sim from 0–5
aspirationPoints
Gives the selected Sim extra Aspiration reward points
autoPatch on/off
Enable/disable checking for available patches through content browser
boolprop testingcheatsenabled trueEnables testing cheats
boolprop lotTerrainLighting on/off
Set to off means Lots won’t light up when highlighted in neighborhood
boolprop locktiles on/off
Set to off to place floor tiles outside Lot
boolprop displayNeighborhoodRoadsWithModel on/off
Set to off to remove bridges from neighborhood
boolprop lotTerrainPaints on/off
Set to off to remove floor painting on Lot
boolprop displayNeighborhoodProps on/off
Set to off to remove props like rocks and towers from neighborhood
boolprop objectShadows on/off
Set to off to remove shadows on objects outside the house
boolprop lotWater on/off
Set to off to remove water (ponds) from Lots
boolprop displayNeighborhoodRoads on/off
Set to off to remove roads from neighborhood
boolprop guob on/off
Set to off to remove shadows on objects inside the house
boolprop displayNeighborhoodWater on/off
Set to off to remove water from the neighborhood
boolprop displayLotImposters on/off
Set to off to remove house graphics from the neighborhood
boolprop displayNeighborhoodFlora on/off
Set to off to remove trees/plants from the neighborhood
boolprop displayLookAtBoxes on/off
Set to on and blocks appear on Sim's faces and on parts where Sims look
boolprop carsCompact on/off
Set to on and cars will have more detail in the neighborhood
boolprop renderSelectedSimLevel on/off
Set to on and walls will no longer cut away from selected Sim
boolprop allObjectLightsOn on/off
Set to on to light up objects continuously instead of only when used
boolProp displayPaths on/off
Set to on to see the path where the selected Sim walks to
boolprop lotInfoAdvancedMode on/off
Set to on to show Lot information
bloom [R G B X]
Changes color of screen visual. RGB is color [0,1], and X is the bloom amount [0,1]
bugJarTimeDecay on/off
Toggle if bugs in a jar can live forever or not
changeLotClassification low | middle | highChanges the Lot classification
changeLotZoning
Changes the zoning type of the Lot. Type in the cheat code followed by the new Lot type with no spaces, for example: changeLotZoning secretvacationlot will change the Lot type to a secret vacation Lot. Available Lot types:residential, community, greek, dorm, secretsociety, secretvacationlot, hotel, secrethobbylot, apartmentbase, apartmentsublot, secretwitchlot
clearLotClassValue
Clears Lot class value and override flag
deleteAllAwningsRemoves awnings
deleteAllCharacters
Deletes all characters in the current neighborhood — this also only works when in the neighborhood
deleteAllFencesRemoves all fences
deleteAllHalfwallsRemoves all half-walls
deleteAllObjectsRemoves all objects
deleteAllDoors
Removes all doors that can be deleted when in Build Mode
deleteAllWalls
Removes all walls that can be deleted when in Build Mode
disablePuppyKittenAging on/off
Enables/disables kitten/puppy aging
dumpNPCCount
This shows the NPC type in the neighborhood, by type, in the cheat console
exit
Hide the cheat console window
expand
Expands or contracts the output portion of the cheat console
faceBlendLimits on/offTurns on/off blending limits
familyFunds
Use familyFunds [familyName] [value] to set the amount of funds. Use familyFunds [familyName] [+/-][value] to add/subtract from current funds.
filmGrain [X]
X is the film grain value [0,1]. Must use 'boolProp enablePostProcessing true' first.
forcetwins
Sets pregnant Sim to have a twin pregnancy
help
This displays help for cheats. Type help -all into the cheat bar and hit Enter. This will bring up all known cheats and describe what they do. This also works for individual cheats, for example, Type in help motherlode and it will describe what this cheat does.
individualRoofSlopeAngle
Slope Angle in Degrees [15–75] (45 is the default)
kaching
Increases Household funds by 1,000 Simoleans
letterBox [X]
Letterbox the screen (add black borders on top and bottom). X is the letterbox value [0,0.4]. Must use "boolProp enablePostProcessing true" first.
lockAspiration on/off
Locks/unlocks the Aspiration score of Sims on the Lot
motherlode
Increases Household funds by 50,000 Simoleans
modifyNeighborhoodTerrain on/off
Toggle neighborhood terrain modification. Use the cursor to select terrain and then press:p to smooth[ to raise] to lower\ to level
motiveDecay on/off
Turns motive decay on/off for all Sims on the Lot
PlumbBobToggle
Toggle the showing of PlumbBob
roofSlopeAngle
Slope Angle in Degrees [15–75] (45 is the default)
setHighestAllowedLevel [level]
Sets the highest number of floors that can be built
setHour (0–23)Sets the hour of the day
setLotLightingFile [filename.txt] or [clear]
Override some of the parameters in the lighting.txt file with the filename.txt file present in the lights folder; clears if any file is present
setQuarterTilePlacement on/off
Turns quarter tile placement on/off
showHeadlines on/off
Shows/hides all thought bubbles and speech balloons
slowMotion (0–8)
Slows the animation timer (0=normal speed)
stretchSkeleton [Factor]
Stretches skeleton of the selected Sim - factor=1.0 indicates no stretch (factor<1.0 makes it shorter, factor>1.0 makes it taller)
textDebugging [True|False]Turns text debugging on/off
unlockCareerRewards
Unlocks all career reward objects for the selected Sim
vignette [centerX centerY X]
Blur rendering from specified center (upper left is 0,0, lower right is 1,1). X is the amount of blurring [0,1]. Must use “boolPropenablePostProcessing true” first.
vsync on/off
Enables/disables vertical sync — can improve performance but will sometimes cause visual artifacts if off

While many of these are more technically oriented commands, there are handy ones players could see themselves relying on. Kaching (Obtain 1,000 Simoleons), Motherlode (obtain 50,000 Simoleons), Aging [on/off] (enables or disables Aging during gameplay), and so on are handy in a pinch or just to mess around and experiment.

The Sims 2 Legacy Collection is available via Steam and EA App on PC.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी