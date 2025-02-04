The Sims 2 Legacy Collection cheats on PC

Alongside the original, The Sims 2 Legacy Collection arrives on PC to bring the fan-favorite series entry to modern gamers. While fans might be disappointed that this revival is not a remake or remaster but rather a re-release, it still comes with all the content for the game. Furthermore, cheats are also accessible for newer players to check out.

Since this sequel is grander than its humble yet ambitious original, there are a lot more cheat codes to use in The Sims 2's latest rendition on PC. Read on to discover the full list.

All cheats in The Sims 2 Legacy Collection explored

These cheats also work in the original release (Image via EA)

To enter cheats, press CTRL+SHIFT+C to bring up the console command. This allows entering cheat codes to be executed.

Cheat Use addNeighborToFamilyCheat on|off Enables adding neighbors to families ageSimsCheat on/off Enables/disables Sim aging cheat aging on/off Turns on/off the aging of selected Sim aspiration level (0–5) Sets the Aspiration level of Sim from 0–5 aspirationPoints Gives the selected Sim extra Aspiration reward points autoPatch on/off Enable/disable checking for available patches through content browser boolprop testingcheatsenabled true Enables testing cheats boolprop lotTerrainLighting on/off Set to off means Lots won’t light up when highlighted in neighborhood boolprop locktiles on/off Set to off to place floor tiles outside Lot boolprop displayNeighborhoodRoadsWithModel on/off Set to off to remove bridges from neighborhood boolprop lotTerrainPaints on/off Set to off to remove floor painting on Lot boolprop displayNeighborhoodProps on/off Set to off to remove props like rocks and towers from neighborhood boolprop objectShadows on/off Set to off to remove shadows on objects outside the house boolprop lotWater on/off Set to off to remove water (ponds) from Lots boolprop displayNeighborhoodRoads on/off Set to off to remove roads from neighborhood boolprop guob on/off Set to off to remove shadows on objects inside the house boolprop displayNeighborhoodWater on/off Set to off to remove water from the neighborhood boolprop displayLotImposters on/off Set to off to remove house graphics from the neighborhood boolprop displayNeighborhoodFlora on/off Set to off to remove trees/plants from the neighborhood boolprop displayLookAtBoxes on/off Set to on and blocks appear on Sim's faces and on parts where Sims look boolprop carsCompact on/off Set to on and cars will have more detail in the neighborhood boolprop renderSelectedSimLevel on/off Set to on and walls will no longer cut away from selected Sim boolprop allObjectLightsOn on/off Set to on to light up objects continuously instead of only when used boolProp displayPaths on/off Set to on to see the path where the selected Sim walks to boolprop lotInfoAdvancedMode on/off Set to on to show Lot information bloom [R G B X] Changes color of screen visual. RGB is color [0,1], and X is the bloom amount [0,1] bugJarTimeDecay on/off Toggle if bugs in a jar can live forever or not changeLotClassification low | middle | high Changes the Lot classification changeLotZoning Changes the zoning type of the Lot. Type in the cheat code followed by the new Lot type with no spaces, for example: changeLotZoning secretvacationlot will change the Lot type to a secret vacation Lot. Available Lot types:residential, community, greek, dorm, secretsociety, secretvacationlot, hotel, secrethobbylot, apartmentbase, apartmentsublot, secretwitchlot clearLotClassValue Clears Lot class value and override flag deleteAllAwnings Removes awnings deleteAllCharacters Deletes all characters in the current neighborhood — this also only works when in the neighborhood deleteAllFences Removes all fences deleteAllHalfwalls Removes all half-walls deleteAllObjects Removes all objects deleteAllDoors Removes all doors that can be deleted when in Build Mode deleteAllWalls Removes all walls that can be deleted when in Build Mode disablePuppyKittenAging on/off Enables/disables kitten/puppy aging dumpNPCCount This shows the NPC type in the neighborhood, by type, in the cheat console exit Hide the cheat console window expand Expands or contracts the output portion of the cheat console faceBlendLimits on/off Turns on/off blending limits familyFunds Use familyFunds [familyName] [value] to set the amount of funds. Use familyFunds [familyName] [+/-][value] to add/subtract from current funds. filmGrain [X] X is the film grain value [0,1]. Must use 'boolProp enablePostProcessing true' first. forcetwins Sets pregnant Sim to have a twin pregnancy help This displays help for cheats. Type help -all into the cheat bar and hit Enter. This will bring up all known cheats and describe what they do. This also works for individual cheats, for example, Type in help motherlode and it will describe what this cheat does. individualRoofSlopeAngle Slope Angle in Degrees [15–75] (45 is the default) kaching Increases Household funds by 1,000 Simoleans letterBox [X] Letterbox the screen (add black borders on top and bottom). X is the letterbox value [0,0.4]. Must use "boolProp enablePostProcessing true" first. lockAspiration on/off Locks/unlocks the Aspiration score of Sims on the Lot motherlode Increases Household funds by 50,000 Simoleans modifyNeighborhoodTerrain on/off Toggle neighborhood terrain modification. Use the cursor to select terrain and then press:p to smooth[ to raise] to lower\ to level motiveDecay on/off Turns motive decay on/off for all Sims on the Lot PlumbBobToggle Toggle the showing of PlumbBob roofSlopeAngle Slope Angle in Degrees [15–75] (45 is the default) setHighestAllowedLevel [level] Sets the highest number of floors that can be built setHour (0–23) Sets the hour of the day setLotLightingFile [filename.txt] or [clear] Override some of the parameters in the lighting.txt file with the filename.txt file present in the lights folder; clears if any file is present setQuarterTilePlacement on/off Turns quarter tile placement on/off showHeadlines on/off Shows/hides all thought bubbles and speech balloons slowMotion (0–8) Slows the animation timer (0=normal speed) stretchSkeleton [Factor] Stretches skeleton of the selected Sim - factor=1.0 indicates no stretch (factor<1.0 makes it shorter, factor>1.0 makes it taller) textDebugging [True|False] Turns text debugging on/off unlockCareerRewards Unlocks all career reward objects for the selected Sim vignette [centerX centerY X] Blur rendering from specified center (upper left is 0,0, lower right is 1,1). X is the amount of blurring [0,1]. Must use “boolPropenablePostProcessing true” first. vsync on/off Enables/disables vertical sync — can improve performance but will sometimes cause visual artifacts if off

While many of these are more technically oriented commands, there are handy ones players could see themselves relying on. Kaching (Obtain 1,000 Simoleons), Motherlode (obtain 50,000 Simoleons), Aging [on/off] (enables or disables Aging during gameplay), and so on are handy in a pinch or just to mess around and experiment.

The Sims 2 Legacy Collection is available via Steam and EA App on PC.

