The Sims 4 Career Cheats: All codes, how to use, and more

The Sims 4 career cheats can be used to progress through your profession of choice quicker, skipping all the hassle in the process. Using these Sims 4 cheats, it's possible to quit jobs midway, transfer to a new job, and even earn a promotion while you're at it. The process is slightly involved and requires console commands that are otherwise locked to a set of button combinations.

A breakdown of these Sims 4 career cheats can be found below, detailing their effects and applications.

How to enable The Sims 4 career cheats

Enabling cheats (Image via YouTube/How to Sims)

To enable The Sims 4 career cheats, input the following key combinations, sorted for each platform:

PC : Control + Shift + C

: + + Mac : Command + Shift + C

: + + PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 : L1 + R1 + L2 + R2

: + + + Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S: LT + RT + LB + RB

Either method will bring up the cheat console, which can then be used to input commands to enable these cheats, executed by typing in testingCheats true and hitting the confirm/Enter buttons.

All Sims 4 career cheats listed

Sims 4 careers can be adjusted via the usage of cheats (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Sims 4 career cheats are enabled using the careers.promote command, followed by a key phrase for the specific job. These cheats can be disabled in the same way by using the careers.demote command instead.

A full breakdown of these cheats can be found in the table below:

Full-time career cheats

Promotion

careers.promote Activist

careers.promote Actor

careers.promote Astronaut

careers.promote Athletic

careers.promote Business

careers.promote careers_Adult_CivilDesigner

careers.promote Conservationist

careers.promote Criminal

careers.promote careers_Adult_Freelancer_Agency_Maker

careers.promote careers_adult_Critic

careers.promote Culinary

careers.promote Detective

careers.promote Doctor

careers.promote careers_Adult_Education

careers.promote careers_Adult_Engineer

careers.promote Entertainer

careers.promote Adult_Gardener

careers.promote careers_Adult_Law

careers.promote Military

careers.promote Painter

careers.promote adult_active_Scientist

careers.promote SecretAgent

careers.promote SocialMedia

careers.promote Influencer

careers.promote TechGuru

careers.promote adult_Writer

Demotion

careers.demote Activist

careers.demote Actor

careers.demote Astronaut

careers.demote Athletic

careers.demote Business

careers.demote careers_Adult_CivilDesigner

careers.demote Conservationist

careers.demote Criminal

careers.demote careers_Adult_Freelancer_Agency_Maker

careers.demote careers_adult_Critic

careers.demote Culinary

careers.demote Detective

careers.demote Doctor

careers.demote careers_Adult_Education

careers.demote careers_Adult_Engineer

careers.demote Entertainer

careers.demote Adult_Gardener

careers.demote careers_Adult_Law

careers.demote Military

careers.demote Painter

careers.demote adult_active_Scientist

careers.demote SecretAgent

careers.demote SocialMedia

careers.demote Influencer

careers.demote TechGuru

careers.demote adult_Writer

Part-time career cheats

Promotion

careers.promote PartTime_Babysitter

careers.promote PartTime_Barista

careers.promote PartTime_Diver

careers.promote career_Volunteer_E-Sports

careers.promote PartTime_FastFood

careers.promote PartTime_Fisherman

careers.promote PartTime_Lifeguard

careers.promote PartTime_Manual

careers.promote PartTime_Retail

careers.promote careers_Volunteer_SoccerTeam

Demotion

careers.demote PartTime_Babysitter

careers.demote PartTime_Barista

careers.demote PartTime_Diver

careers.demote career_Volunteer_E-Sports

careers.demote PartTime_FastFood

careers.demote PartTime_Fisherman

careers.demote PartTime_Lifeguard

careers.demote PartTime_Manual

careers.demote PartTime_Retail

careers.demote careers_Volunteer_SoccerTeam

Keep in mind that some of these careers are linked to Expansion Packs and won't be available within the base Sims 4 game. You can also try the following cheats for quality-of-life additions:

careers.add_carreer {insert career name here}

careers.remove_career {insert career name here}

careers.retire {insert career name here}

Sims.modify_career_outift_in_cas {unique ID for your Sim}

The last two commands can be used to retire (receiving a pension in the process) and change outfits respectively.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more news and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback