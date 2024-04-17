The Sims 4 Career Cheats: All codes, how to use, and more

The Sims 4 career cheats can be used to progress through your profession of choice quicker, skipping all the hassle in the process. Using these Sims 4 cheats, it's possible to quit jobs midway, transfer to a new job, and even earn a promotion while you're at it. The process is slightly involved and requires console commands that are otherwise locked to a set of button combinations.
A breakdown of these Sims 4 career cheats can be found below, detailing their effects and applications.
How to enable The Sims 4 career cheats
To enable The Sims 4 career cheats, input the following key combinations, sorted for each platform:
- PC: Control + Shift + C
- Mac: Command + Shift + C
- PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5: L1 + R1 + L2 + R2
- Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S: LT + RT + LB + RB
Either method will bring up the cheat console, which can then be used to input commands to enable these cheats, executed by typing in testingCheats true and hitting the confirm/Enter buttons.
All Sims 4 career cheats listed
The Sims 4 career cheats are enabled using the careers.promote command, followed by a key phrase for the specific job. These cheats can be disabled in the same way by using the careers.demote command instead.
A full breakdown of these cheats can be found in the table below:
Full-time career cheats
Promotion
- careers.promote Activist
- careers.promote Actor
- careers.promote Astronaut
- careers.promote Athletic
- careers.promote Business
- careers.promote careers_Adult_CivilDesigner
- careers.promote Conservationist
- careers.promote Criminal
- careers.promote careers_Adult_Freelancer_Agency_Maker
- careers.promote careers_adult_Critic
- careers.promote Culinary
- careers.promote Detective
- careers.promote Doctor
- careers.promote careers_Adult_Education
- careers.promote careers_Adult_Engineer
- careers.promote Entertainer
- careers.promote Adult_Gardener
- careers.promote careers_Adult_Law
- careers.promote Military
- careers.promote Painter
- careers.promote adult_active_Scientist
- careers.promote SecretAgent
- careers.promote SocialMedia
- careers.promote Influencer
- careers.promote TechGuru
- careers.promote adult_Writer
Demotion
- careers.demote Activist
- careers.demote Actor
- careers.demote Astronaut
- careers.demote Athletic
- careers.demote Business
- careers.demote careers_Adult_CivilDesigner
- careers.demote Conservationist
- careers.demote Criminal
- careers.demote careers_Adult_Freelancer_Agency_Maker
- careers.demote careers_adult_Critic
- careers.demote Culinary
- careers.demote Detective
- careers.demote Doctor
- careers.demote careers_Adult_Education
- careers.demote careers_Adult_Engineer
- careers.demote Entertainer
- careers.demote Adult_Gardener
- careers.demote careers_Adult_Law
- careers.demote Military
- careers.demote Painter
- careers.demote adult_active_Scientist
- careers.demote SecretAgent
- careers.demote SocialMedia
- careers.demote Influencer
- careers.demote TechGuru
- careers.demote adult_Writer
Part-time career cheats
Promotion
- careers.promote PartTime_Babysitter
- careers.promote PartTime_Barista
- careers.promote PartTime_Diver
- careers.promote career_Volunteer_E-Sports
- careers.promote PartTime_FastFood
- careers.promote PartTime_Fisherman
- careers.promote PartTime_Lifeguard
- careers.promote PartTime_Manual
- careers.promote PartTime_Retail
- careers.promote careers_Volunteer_SoccerTeam
Demotion
- careers.demote PartTime_Babysitter
- careers.demote PartTime_Barista
- careers.demote PartTime_Diver
- careers.demote career_Volunteer_E-Sports
- careers.demote PartTime_FastFood
- careers.demote PartTime_Fisherman
- careers.demote PartTime_Lifeguard
- careers.demote PartTime_Manual
- careers.demote PartTime_Retail
- careers.demote careers_Volunteer_SoccerTeam
Keep in mind that some of these careers are linked to Expansion Packs and won't be available within the base Sims 4 game. You can also try the following cheats for quality-of-life additions:
- careers.add_carreer {insert career name here}
- careers.remove_career {insert career name here}
- careers.retire {insert career name here}
- Sims.modify_career_outift_in_cas {unique ID for your Sim}
The last two commands can be used to retire (receiving a pension in the process) and change outfits respectively.
