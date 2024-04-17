The Sims 4 Career Cheats: All codes, how to use, and more

By Dipan Saha
Modified Apr 17, 2024 14:16 GMT
The Sims 4 career
How to enable The Sims 4 career cheats? (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Sims 4 career cheats can be used to progress through your profession of choice quicker, skipping all the hassle in the process. Using these Sims 4 cheats, it's possible to quit jobs midway, transfer to a new job, and even earn a promotion while you're at it. The process is slightly involved and requires console commands that are otherwise locked to a set of button combinations.

A breakdown of these Sims 4 career cheats can be found below, detailing their effects and applications.

How to enable The Sims 4 career cheats

Enabling cheats (Image via YouTube/How to Sims)
To enable The Sims 4 career cheats, input the following key combinations, sorted for each platform:

  • PC: Control + Shift + C
  • Mac: Command + Shift + C
  • PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5: L1 + R1 + L2 + R2
  • Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S: LT + RT + LB + RB

Either method will bring up the cheat console, which can then be used to input commands to enable these cheats, executed by typing in testingCheats true and hitting the confirm/Enter buttons.

All Sims 4 career cheats listed

Sims 4 careers can be adjusted via the usage of cheats (Image via Electronic Arts)
The Sims 4 career cheats are enabled using the careers.promote command, followed by a key phrase for the specific job. These cheats can be disabled in the same way by using the careers.demote command instead.

A full breakdown of these cheats can be found in the table below:

Full-time career cheats

Promotion

  • careers.promote Activist
  • careers.promote Actor
  • careers.promote Astronaut
  • careers.promote Athletic
  • careers.promote Business
  • careers.promote careers_Adult_CivilDesigner
  • careers.promote Conservationist
  • careers.promote Criminal
  • careers.promote careers_Adult_Freelancer_Agency_Maker
  • careers.promote careers_adult_Critic
  • careers.promote Culinary
  • careers.promote Detective
  • careers.promote Doctor
  • careers.promote careers_Adult_Education
  • careers.promote careers_Adult_Engineer
  • careers.promote Entertainer
  • careers.promote Adult_Gardener
  • careers.promote careers_Adult_Law
  • careers.promote Military
  • careers.promote Painter
  • careers.promote adult_active_Scientist
  • careers.promote SecretAgent
  • careers.promote SocialMedia
  • careers.promote Influencer
  • careers.promote TechGuru
  • careers.promote adult_Writer

Demotion

  • careers.demote Activist
  • careers.demote Actor
  • careers.demote Astronaut
  • careers.demote Athletic
  • careers.demote Business
  • careers.demote careers_Adult_CivilDesigner
  • careers.demote Conservationist
  • careers.demote Criminal
  • careers.demote careers_Adult_Freelancer_Agency_Maker
  • careers.demote careers_adult_Critic
  • careers.demote Culinary
  • careers.demote Detective
  • careers.demote Doctor
  • careers.demote careers_Adult_Education
  • careers.demote careers_Adult_Engineer
  • careers.demote Entertainer
  • careers.demote Adult_Gardener
  • careers.demote careers_Adult_Law
  • careers.demote Military
  • careers.demote Painter
  • careers.demote adult_active_Scientist
  • careers.demote SecretAgent
  • careers.demote SocialMedia
  • careers.demote Influencer
  • careers.demote TechGuru
  • careers.demote adult_Writer

Part-time career cheats

Promotion

  • careers.promote PartTime_Babysitter
  • careers.promote PartTime_Barista
  • careers.promote PartTime_Diver
  • careers.promote career_Volunteer_E-Sports
  • careers.promote PartTime_FastFood
  • careers.promote PartTime_Fisherman
  • careers.promote PartTime_Lifeguard
  • careers.promote PartTime_Manual
  • careers.promote PartTime_Retail
  • careers.promote careers_Volunteer_SoccerTeam

Demotion

  • careers.demote PartTime_Babysitter
  • careers.demote PartTime_Barista
  • careers.demote PartTime_Diver
  • careers.demote career_Volunteer_E-Sports
  • careers.demote PartTime_FastFood
  • careers.demote PartTime_Fisherman
  • careers.demote PartTime_Lifeguard
  • careers.demote PartTime_Manual
  • careers.demote PartTime_Retail
  • careers.demote careers_Volunteer_SoccerTeam

Keep in mind that some of these careers are linked to Expansion Packs and won't be available within the base Sims 4 game. You can also try the following cheats for quality-of-life additions:

  • careers.add_carreer {insert career name here}
  • careers.remove_career {insert career name here}
  • careers.retire {insert career name here}
  • Sims.modify_career_outift_in_cas {unique ID for your Sim}

The last two commands can be used to retire (receiving a pension in the process) and change outfits respectively.

