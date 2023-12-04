The Talos Principle 2 Alternator guide (Lost Puzzle 23)

The Lost Puzzles in The Talos Principle 2 offer an array of additional challenges scattered throughout various in-game regions. On venturing into the western section, you'll encounter a distinctive puzzle known as Alternator. Your primary objective is to activate switches strategically placed across the puzzle area, unlocking the path to the main device.

The Alternator puzzle also introduces useful devices like connectors. Your task is to activate the switches, aligning them effectively with the connectors. This guide aims to assist you in solving the Alternator puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Alternator puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

The Alternator puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 can be found in the West 3 section of the High Plain region. Within this area, there are two puzzles: Alternator and Hexahedral Stacking. Successfully solving the former grants access to the final puzzle in the West region—the Hexahedral Stacking puzzle.

In the Alternator puzzle, you'll encounter two connectors and several switches. Your goal is to activate all the switches using the connectors. So, upon entering the puzzle area, pick one of the connectors in front of you.

Now, locate a blue switch, select it, and place the connector on the ground. These will be aligned successfully.

Next, pick up the second connector, turn right, and you will find a red switch. Select this switch and turn left to encounter two main switches: red and blue. Choose both switches and turn left again to select the previously placed connector.

Once all switches are activated, the connectors will align, opening the laser barrier blocking access to the main device. However, beware of a small fence fixed in the ground that moves up and down, obstructing the laser emitted from the switch on the right side. When the fence descends, the switches will align again. Move quickly during that brief moment to reach the main device.

Proceed to the right side, go straight, and you'll encounter a blue laser barrier. Move forward through the barrier, then turn left and continue straight. You will reach the main device area, but a laser barrier blocks the path. Wait for the small fence to lower to align the switches and clear the path to the main device. Now, interact with the main device to complete the puzzle.

The steps above will help you solve the Alternator puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.