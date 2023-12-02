The Talos Principle 2 Field of View guide (Lost Puzzle 9)

The Talos Principle 2 boasts a range of intricate puzzles that demand time and precise utilization of in-game devices. Among these challenges, the Field of View puzzle stands out as particularly complex, falling under the category of Lost Puzzles. Accessible only after completing the main campaign puzzles, Lost Puzzles presents additional side challenges.

While the primary objective of the Field of View puzzle (interacting with the main device) aligns with other puzzles in The Talos Principle 2, the main challenge arises from the switches. Solving this puzzle requires the activation of the switches to gain access to the main device. This guide aims to assist you in overcoming the laser barriers and successfully completing the Field of View puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to complete the Field of View puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

The Field of View puzzle in The Talos Principle 2. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Upon entering the puzzle area, head to the left, where you'll encounter an accumulator and a red switch. Grab the accumulator and activate the red switch. Place the accumulator on the ground, and the red switch will align with it, with the accumulator glowing in red.

You will discover another accumulator. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Now, pick up the accumulator, proceed straight, and you'll find an inverter. Place the accumulator near the inverter and then backtrack. Return to the puzzle's starting point, head right, and you will discover another accumulator along with a blue switch.

Take the accumulator, activate the blue switch, and then place the accumulator on the ground, causing it to glow blue. Pick up the accumulator, move forward toward where you initially placed the first accumulator, and set it on the ground.

Position the inverter between the switches. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Next, retrieve the inverter and head right, where you'll encounter red and blue switches. Position the inverter between the switches, go back, pick up the red accumulator, select the red switch, and place the accumulator on the ground.

Select the blue switch, and select the accumulator. (Image via Devolver Digital)

After that, pick up the inverter, select the blue switch, and select the accumulator. Place the inverter on the ground, aligning it with the blue and red switches and the red accumulator.

Select the blue switches. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Now, go back and grab the blue accumulator. Turn left, and you will find a blue switch. Select it, then turn right to locate another blue switch and select it. Once the blue switches are selected, place the blue accumulator on the ground.

Return to pick up the inverter aligned with the red and blue switches, then proceed towards the blue accumulator. Turn left to find stairs, and climb them to reach a pillar. Between the pillars, you'll discover a red switch. Select it, turn right, and choose the blue accumulator.

Subsequently, place the inverter on the ground, aligning with all the switches and accumulators. This opens the path to the main device. Now, interact with the main device to finish the puzzle.

