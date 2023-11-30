The Talos Principle 2 Preconnected guide (Lost Puzzle 6)

The Preconnected puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 belongs to the Lost Puzzles category, providing additional challenges that get unlocked after completing the main campaign. Situated on the east side, the primary goal here is to interact with the main device. However, as you advance, laser barriers will impede your progress. To overcome this obstacle, you must strategically use the devices within the puzzle area to disable the barriers and successfully engage with the main device.

The Preconnected puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 features various devices, including the inverter, jammer, empty cubic slots, and switches. Clearing the path for the main device requires activating all the switches. Since the process can be a little tricky, this article offers strategies to solve The Preconnected puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Preconnected puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

The Preconnected puzzle in The Talos Principle 2. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Upon entering the puzzle area in The Talos Principle 2, you'll encounter a laser barrier, an empty cubic slot on the right, and a hole in the rusted iron wall on the left. Go to the left and through the hole to retrieve the inverter. Now, move to the right, and place the inverter into the empty cubic slot to deactivate the laser barrier.

Place the jammer into the ubic slot. (Image via Devlver Digital)

Proceed forward and head left. Once you find a jammer, pick it up, and return to the area with the empty cubic slot. Remove the inverter, replace it with the jammer, and take the inverter.

Place the inverter near the rusted iron wall. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Turn around, and you will find a red switch on the corner right wall. Select it, go near the empty cubic slot, where you will find a blue switch. Select this one as well.

Move a bit further, turn right, and you will spot another blue switch; select it as well. Afterwards, approach near the rusted iron wall, and place the inverter there.

The switches will aligned with the inverter. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Return to the area with the empty cubic slot, retrieve the jammer, head to the corner near the rusted iron wall, and place the jammer. The jammer will make a hole in the wall, and all the switches will get aligned with the inverter.

You will find another inverter. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Now, go to the right corner of the puzzle area, where you will find another inverter. Pick it up, go to the right side, and you will find another rusted iron wall in the corner. Place the inverter there.

Return to the empty cubic slot area. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Return to the empty cubic slot area where you placed the jammer, pick it up, turn around, and locate the rusted iron wall where you placed the inverter before. Place the jammer into the empty cubic slot to create a hole in the wall.

Move beyond the wall, pick up the inverter, and spot the red switch through the hole. Select this switch, turn right to find the inverter aligned with three switches, and select this inverter. Place it on the ground.

Now, return to the inverter aligned with the switches, pick it up, and turn around. Then, find the red switch, select it, place the inverter on the ground, and activate all the switches. This will also clear your path for the main device, and after interacting with it, the puzzle will be finished.