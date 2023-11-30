The Talos Principle 2 Slide guide (Lost Puzzle 21)

The Talos Principle 2 continues to explore philosophical and sci-fi themes adapted from its 2014 predecessor. One of the unique features of the game is the introduction of optional challenges known as Lost Puzzles. While providing a mental break from the main puzzles, these challenges contribute to your progress within an area, allowing you to unlock the Golden Gate puzzles.

The Slide Puzzle is one of the Lost Puzzles in the game that incorporates tools such as Connectors, Hexahedrons, and Activators. It's a large puzzle room requiring you to use a combination of different mechanics, so it might be confusing to solve. Here's how you can get past this puzzle room.

How to solve the Slide Lost Puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

To solve the Slide puzzle in The Talos Principle 2, take the Hexahedron to your right and place it on top of the fan nearby. Place Connector 1 on top of the Hexahedron, connecting to the blue receiver on the wall.

Link the Connector to the blue receiver (Image via Croteam)

Take Connector 2, then place it on top of the red platform to propel the Hexahedron upward.

Climb up the ladder to access the Activator. Connect it to the floating Connector to disable the Energy Gate containing another Hexahedron. Take Hexahedron 2 and place it against the high wall. Grab the Activator and place it on top of Hexahedron 2 to disable the Energy Gate.

Link the Activator to the Connector (Image via Croteam)

Return to Connector 2 and link it to the Activator and Connector 1. Detach the fan to your left, then take Connector 1 inside the enclosure. Place the Hexahedron 2 with the Activator on top of the fan and connect it to Connector 1.

Link Connector 1 to the Activator (Image via Croteam)

Head back to Connector 2 and remove it from the red platform. Remove the Hexahedron and attach the fan to the device. Place the Hexahedron on top of the fan and place Connector 2 on it. Stand on the red platform to propel Connector 2 upward. The Activator should also move to the center of the room.

The Activator should move at the center (Image via Croteam)

Take the Activator near the blue receiver and link it. This should disable the Energy Gate blocking the Progress Wheel. With this, the Slide puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 is complete.

These are the steps to solve the Slide in The Talos Principle 2. You can check more Lost Puzzle solutions here.