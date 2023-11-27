The Talos Principle 2 is a 3D puzzle game that dives deep into philosophical and sci-fi themes. Developed by Croteam as a sequel to the hit puzzle game in 2014, it features optional challenges called Lost Puzzles, which serve as brain refreshers to the main puzzles. They still count toward completing the area, and they're more than just optional extras, as they are required to unlock the Golden Gate puzzles.

Transfer is one of the Lost Puzzles in The Talos Principle 2. It's a large puzzle room found in the South, and it features the Gravshifter and Connector tools. The mechanics needed to solve this challenge may get complicated, so here's a guide to help you complete it.

How to solve Transfer in The Talos Principle 2

To solve this Lost Puzzle in The Talos Principle 2, start by heading over to the fan to propel yourself upward, giving you access to the Connector on the platform. Locate the red receiver on the far side of the room, then link the Connector.

Link the Connector to the receiver (Image via Croteam)

Get to the right side of the main room to locate another Connector. Position it at an angle that allows it to be linked to the first Connector and the red receiver at the other side of the room.

Link the other Connector to another red receiver (Image via Croteam)

Move toward the red receiver to find an opening to a room that contains the Gravshifter. Climb the wall to retrieve the tool, then target the square device on the opposite side of the room. This should create a purple gravity field.

Use the Gravshifter to create a gravity field (Image via Croteam)

Get the first Connector and use the fan catapult again to propel yourself upward. The gravity field should carry you to the opposite side of the room. Attach the Connector to the wall, then get the other Connector. Link it to the Connector attached to the wall.

Head to the center of the puzzle room and activate the switch. The wall block where the Connector is attached should move to the left, creating three red beams to the receivers and the other Connector.

Position the Connector to create three red beams (Image via Croteam)

Take the Gravshifter and use it to transport the Connector toward you. Link it to the red receiver nearby to disable the Energy Gate containing the Progress Wheel.

Link the Connector to the red receiver (Image via Croteam)

Activating the Progress Wheel should get you past the puzzle room.

By following these steps, you can solve the Transfer puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.