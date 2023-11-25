The Talos Principle 2 All Around guide (Lost Puzzle 11)

In addition to standard puzzles, The Talos Principle 2 also features tougher and optional challenges called Lost Puzzles. All Around is the first one you can find in the North 3 section. It incorporates various tools that players have used before. As such, gamers need to have a firm grasp of the mechanics to overcome this puzzle.

That said, here's how to solve this mildly challenging puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the All Around puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

Here's how it all begins (Image via YouTube: Hey Poor Player TV)

Once the puzzle starts, pick up the connector. This device allows you to connect an emitter beam to a target "lock." Swap the connector with the inverter on the pedestal. With the new device in hand, use it on the red emitter behind the window adjacent to the barrier wall in the front.

Link the connector to the blue receptor. This should convert the red beam into blue, opening a path and allowing you to pass through. Before that, though, be sure to grab the connector again.

Proceed through the passage and turn the corner to swap it with the jammer on the pedestal. This item allows you to disable certain electronic devices in The Talos Principle 2. Now aim the jammer at the barrier and enable it. This should allow you to grab the inverter on the other side and take it beyond the barrier.

The puzzle is almost coming to an end (Image via YouTube: Hey Poor Player TV)

Next, pick up the jammer again and use it on the next barrier that is right around the corner. Select the inverter and place it on the pedestal again, swapping it for the connector. With the way open, head inside and connect the red emitter to the red receptor. This should keep the barrier open. Now pick up the jammer, and swap it with the inverter on the pedestal, as it is no longer needed.

Take the latter device beyond the barrier, connect it to the red emitter, and set it down. Pick the connector up — which should close the barrier — and place it on the pedestal, now swapping it for an RGB converter.

With the new device firmly grasped, connect the following three things: red emitter, inverter, and green receptor.

Enable the connection and this should open the gate to the palm-activated panel. This wraps up the optional "All Around" Lost Puzzle in The Talos Principle 2. For the very first Lost Puzzle, check out our guide for Elevation.

