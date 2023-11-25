The Talos Principle 2 Elevation guide (Lost Puzzle 1)

The main campaign of The Talos Principle 2 presents a diverse array of puzzles, and upon completion, you'll encounter additional challenges known as Lost puzzles. These function as optional tests that are not mandatory for game progression. While exploring randomly, the compass at the top of your screen will notify you about the presence of Lost puzzles. It displays white question marks indicating the direction of Lost Puzzles, and the blue triangle on the compass signals your proximity to one.

One example of a Lost puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 is the Elevation puzzle. Like other puzzles in the game, the primary goal is to interact with the main device. However, solving the Elevation puzzle requires the utilization of various devices to clear a path to the main device. This article provides strategies for tackling the Elevation puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Elevation puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

Elevation puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 (Image via Devolver Digital)

The Elevation puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 can be found on the East side. Upon entering the puzzle area, proceed forward and acquire the connector. Turn left, continue a short distance, and then select the blue switch.

You will find a laser barrier and, behind it, the RGB converter and a blue switch (Image via Devolver Digital)

Progress further, turn right, and you will find a purple laser barrier. Beyond the barrier, locate the RGB converter and a blue switch behind it. Select the switch, then position the connector according to the image mentioned above.

Insert the RGB converter into the empty cubic slot (Image via Devolver Digital)

Move into the purple laser barrier area, retrieve the RGB converter, and proceed straight until you encounter an empty cubic slot. Adjacent to the slot, there is another laser barrier. Insert the RGB converter into the empty cubic slot to deactivate the laser barrier blocking your path.

After selecting the switches, place the RGB converter above the cubic device (Image via Devolver Digital)

Continue forward and pick up the cubic device. Turn left, advance, and place it near the blue and red switch. Go back, retrieve the RGB converter, and select the green switch directly ahead. Next, engage the red switch on the left side of the wall, followed by the blue switch on the right side of the wall.

Place the cubic device into the empty cubic slot (Image via Devolver Digital)

Now, position the RGB converter above the cubic device, aligning it with the red, green, and blue switches. Return, pick up the connector, and head towards the empty cubic slot. You can drop the connector on the ground near the empty cubic slot for now. Go back, pick up the cubic device, and insert it into the empty cubic slot to deactivate the obstructing laser barrier.

You can now pick up the discarded connector, proceed into the main device area, turn left, and select the RGB converter. Look at the main device to find a blue switch. Activate it and place the converter on the ground. This clears the path to the main device. Finally, interact with the main device to complete the Elevation puzzle.