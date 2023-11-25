The Talos Principle 2 Passing Through guide (Lost Puzzle 7)

The Talos Principle 2 offers puzzle enthusiasts a gaming experience like no other. Serving as a sequel to Croteam's 2014 indie puzzle sensation, this new installment not only builds upon the success of its predecessor but also continues to explore the traditional philosophical sci-fi themes that captivated players in the first title. There are tons of puzzle types you can encounter, each with its own flair.

Those seeking a true challenge will find delight in Lost Puzzles. Passing Through is one of these challenges, and it demands a thorough understanding of the Control mechanic within the N1 hub.

How to solve Passing Through in The Talos Principle 2

Passing Through is one of the pairs of Lost Puzzles situated on the Desolate Island in The Talos Principle 2. The region revolves around the Control ability, which allows you to transition between bodies to navigate and solve puzzles.

To begin solving this puzzle, go to the Energy Gate on the left side and assume Control of the nearby Body. Lift the Jammer and deactivate the Energy Gate. Afterward, rush outside to the left, where a Platform item lies on the ground. Retrieve it and return to stand beside the Jammer within the jail.

Retrieve the platform from the left side (Image via Croteam)

Shift Control to the other Body and navigate to the back right corner of the main area. Pick up the Hexahedron and bring it back to the Jammer. Place it in the jail, making sure it's placed behind the Body holding the Platform above.

This should be the setup of your platform and Jammer (Image via Croteam)

Pick up the Jammer and jump on the Hexahedron for elevation. Align the Jammer on the platform held aloft, angling it to jam the Energy Gate. Now, you've got a mobile Jammer that traverses both sides of the Energy Gate seamlessly.

Control the Body holding the Platform/Jammer and walk to the opposite side of the Energy Gate in the main area. In the final step, use the Jammer and target the Energy Gate with the Progress Wheel.

Place the Jammer in front of the final Energy Gate and jam it to access the Progress Wheel (Image via Croteam)

Proceed to the Progress Wheel to complete the puzzle.

This wraps up our Passing Through guide in The Talos Principle 2.