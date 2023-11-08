The Talos Principle 2 Dual Stream guide (Desolate Islands puzzle 3)

The third puzzle in the Desolate Islands in The Talos Principle 2 is where things start getting tricky. Called Dual Streams, it once again expands upon all that you have learned in the past two puzzles. However, the answer will not be as obvious as it seems at first glance. In other words, you will also need to utilize quick reflexes in addition to your smarts to win.

Here's how to solve the puzzle in a jiffy if you're having trouble with Dual Streams in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Dual Stream puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

This puzzle once again incorporates the floor switches, platforms, and an extra body-switchable robot. This time around, you use emitters, receptors, and connectors to open a gate - but it's a bit more nuanced than that. On entering the chamber, you will see a handheld platform in front of you.

Many puzzles in The Talos Principle 2 are easier than they look (Image via YouTube: Puzzle Games)

Look to the left to see two pre-activated fans. Since you will be advancing from the previous puzzle, "Leg Up," you will likely know what to do next. Firstly, pick up the platform and stand near the right fan. Look ahead to see a grate dividing a connector and another pilotable robot. Take control of the robot and grab the connector.

This connector can connect the emitter to the two receptors (Image via YouTube: Puzzle Games)

With the connector in hand, highlight the red emitter on the other side of the room and the two red receptors near the gate. This should result in three icons representing each selecting element appearing below the user's aiming reticle. Now, stand atop the right fan. This will cause the robot to float in the air, allowing you to place the connector atop the platform held by the other robot.

Step down, switch to the platform-holding robot, and move onto the right fan. Upon being elevated, the beam from the emitter should connect to the right receptor. But with the way the grates are placed, the second receptor will be blocked. This is where most players are likely to get confused, although it's fairly simple.

More body-switching is at play here (Image via YouTube: Puzzle Games)

Look back at the empty-handed robot and stand in front of the grate. Switch back to the floating robot. Then, move towards the left fan while in mid-air. This should now activate the left receptor, thus opening the gate. Switch back to the robot standing next to the gate to enter it and activate the panel. This will allow you to move on to the next puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

The Talos Principle 2 is a first/third-person puzzle game from Croteam and Devolver Digital. Set after the events of the first game, you arrive on a post-apocalyptic Earth to solve even more challenging puzzles, but this time, to uncover secrets far beyond your imagination. The game is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.