Is The Talos Principle 1 and 2 bundle worth it?

The Talos Principle 2 is out right now, meaning players can dive into its sci-fi realm of New Jerusalem and experience the wonders of a world inhabited by robots. But how did this happen? The answer to that question is offered by its 2014 predecessor. Publisher Devolver Digital has both games packaged as a bundle on Steam, so players need not look elsewhere if they want both offerings.

However, is this two-title collection really worth a buy? Or should players simply get the second entry?

The Talos Principle 1 and 2 bundle is a great way to experience some of the best brainteasers in gaming

First and foremost, The Talos Principle titles are surprisingly narrative-heavy for a bunch of puzzle titles. This series is best compared to Portal in that regard.

As such, knowing the sequel's context before checking it out is important. How did the massive and highly advanced world of robots come into existence? What is the significance of the massive megastructure and varied puzzles seen in the recent release? Moreover, this title has references to past events that lead into heavy spoiler territory for the original game.

Coming to the bundle again, Steam's deal offers a 10% discount overall. Buying both games in this series together isn't just a great way to save money but also allows players to dive right into the 2014 original.

It should also be noted the titles in this series are fairly challenging in terms of difficulty. From fundamentally simple yet devilishly crafted puzzles to challenges that demand skilled use of environmental objects to beat them, there is no shortage of brainteasers here.

It is unlikely anyone besides hardcore puzzle fans will be looking to welcome either experience with open arms. That said, newcomers curious enough to brave its hazards and obstacles may find something special here.

Both games are laced with plenty of philosophical quandaries, such as morality, free will, religion, and so on. Those fascinated by such topics will be more than happy to spend time around the ruins and puzzles of The Talos Principle and its successor. Returning fans also have a reason to check out this bundle, as they can get the new game for slightly cheaper, assuming they already own the first title.

Do note that the rendition included in this collection for 2014's The Talos Principle is its base game. In other words, it does not include the Road to Gehenna DLC or other bonus content. As such, PC players will need to buy The Talos Principle Gold Edition to get those extras. This, however, should not dissuade players from getting the bundle.

There is still plenty of fun to be had with both title's campaigns, which will each last over 20-30 hours for the first playthrough. Throw in secret collectibles, puzzles, and more, and players will likely master the fundamentals before getting their hands on the challenging DLC for the first game.

The Talos Principle 2 is a first/third-person puzzle game developed by Croteam and published by Devolver Digital. Released on November 2, 2023, it is available on the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.