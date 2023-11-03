The Talos Principle 2 PC system requirements explored

The Talos Principle 2 is here, bringing a whole new realm of head-scratching puzzles and philosophical queries. As a successor to the 2014 original, players of this title will explore a more comprehensive, detailed, and massive world than ever before. That means this is also a more demanding game than its predecessor, especially since it was developed using Unreal Engine 5.

With that in mind, let's dive into the system requirements of The Talos Principle 2.

The Talos Principle 2 minimum and recommended PC spec requirements detailed

Expand Tweet

Here are the all system requirements for this game:

Minimum specs:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 (version 2004 or newer)

Processor: 4 core CPU @ 2.5 GHz (AMD Ryzen 5 or Intel Core i3/i5)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 470 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 (4 GB VRAM)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 75 GB available space

Given this is an Unreal Engine 5 title, its low-end system requirements are surprisingly modest. This means the game will be accessible to a large portion of PC gamers, even at Low settings.

Here are the recommended specifications that you need to meet to derive an optimal experience from this title and enjoy its visuals:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 (version 2004 or newer)

Processor: 6 or 8 core CPU @ 3.0 GHz (AMD Ryzen 7 or Intel Core i5/i7)

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6800 (16 GB VRAM) or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 (8 GB VRAM)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 75 GB available space

Expand Tweet

Running this title on its recommended hardware is the best way to experience The Talos Principle 2 on PC, likely at High or Max settings. The game's environments are richly detailed, with plenty of high-end texture work and varied assets. Even though its developers have ditched their custom engine this time around, this is Croteam's best-looking game yet — one of the best-looking Unreal Engine 5 titles out on the market right now.

Do note that Intel's integrated GPUs (Intel HD/UHD) are not supported by The Talos Principle 2, so casual gamers looking to try this offering out on systems with components will be disappointed. Additionally, SSD is the go-to medium for installing and running this game, as HDD support is not addressed.

However, since a growing number of PC players have been adopting SSDs recently, this is a shrinking issue.

What is The Talos Principle 2?

This is a first/third-person sci-fi puzzle game set on a post-apocalyptic Earth. Taking place after the events of its predecessor (which players may beat before diving into this sequel), fans control a robot on a journey to uncover the secrets of a mysterious megastructure while pondering questions left behind by humanity.

Engage with over 100 mind-bending puzzles, many of which expand upon the foundations laid down by the first game. Supplemented by a much more narrative-centric focus than ever before, The Talos Principle 2 is one of the most intriguing releases of 2023.

It is available for PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.