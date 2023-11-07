The Talos Principle 2 Leg Up guide (Desolate Islands puzzle 2)

As players explore the cold, harsh world of the Desolate Islands in The Talos Principle 2, they will encounter even more puzzles to solve to progress. Like other puzzles players have encountered thus far, one must use their wits to emerge victorious. As usual, various learned mechanics from older puzzles will be incorporated into the mix.

This guide covers the second puzzle of the Northen area, called Leg Up. Here's how players can solve it efficiently in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Leg Up puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

Like the one before it, this puzzle revolves around the use of floor switches to unlock gates in addition to the different controllable robot bodies. One new element introduced here is a platform. Like other physical objects, it can be placed on switches to activate the pressure mechanism. However, it can also be used as a platform for the robot to jump onto in The Talos Principle 2.

The puzzle starts here (Image via YouTube: Hey Poor Player TV)

Upon entering the puzzle chamber, you will be greeted with a gate with a controllable robot behind it. To unlock it, however, you must activate the two pressure switches in front of the gate. This is very easy to do. First, look to the right side of the room to see a platform that you can interact with. Pick it up and place it on one of the two switches.

This is a key element to solve this puzzle in the Talos Principle 2 (Image via YouTube: Hey Poor Player TV)

Then, navigate yourself onto the second switch to open the gate. Note that stepping off the switch will re-activate the gate. So the only remaining course of action is to transfer bodily control to the other robot and make your way out of the gate. Look to the left to find a third switch, but this one activates a fan instead. Make your way to the fan and stand atop it.

Give yourself a leg up (Image via YouTube: Hey Poor Player TV)

Now transfer control back to the other robot, pick up the platform, and step on the switch. This will activate the fan, causing the other robot to float mid-air. Switch to the levitating robot and jump onto the platform hosted by the other robot. Once again, switch to the other robot and make your way to the ledge in front of the fan. Now, for the last time, switch back to the robot hoisted up top and jump to the area that is otherwise unreachable.

Here, another switch-activated wall impedes the final progression. Turn to look towards the robot near the ledge and pick the platform off of him. Use this to activate the pressure switch, which will remove the barrier and allow reaching the hand-activated panel on the other side. For the previous puzzle, check out our guide for Body-Mind Dualism.

The Talos Principle 2 was released on November 2, 2023, by developer Croteam and publisher Devolver Digital. It is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.