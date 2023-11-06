Does The Talos Principle 2 have raytracing?

The Talos Principle 2 is one of the first major Unreal Engine 5 games out right now. Croteam's latest puzzle offering aims to surpass its 2014 predecessor, not just in terms of complex puzzles but also the visuals department. In fact, it is one of the better-looking games on the market, thanks to various modern graphical rendering technologies.

But does it have raytracing? Many modern games, especially with slick sci-fi and urban environments, are incorporating this rendering technique to simulate realistic lighting, reflections, and shadows. Given it is an Unreal Engine 5 title, this should be the case out of the box — but a quick glance at the settings menu suggests no mention of raytracing.

How to enable raytracing in The Talos Principle 2

Unreal Engine 5 feels like magic at times (Screenshot from The Talos Principle 2)

While it may look like the development team at Croteam has somehow omitted a major feature of Unreal Engine 5, that is not the case. The Talos Principle 2 does indeed feature raytracing on PC. However, this has been baked into the various options instead of being available as a separate category. It's an odd choice, as other games allow players to control over every minute facet.

Those running the game on Low and Medium presets may not notice much, but players opting for High and Ultra will see a big difference in visuals. This is because the latter two options enable raytracing for lighting and reflections via Unreal Engine 5's built-in Lumen technology.

This also has a significant impact on performance. So, if you are wondering why the game is running poorer than expected at higher settings, don't fret, as your PC isn't to blame. This also explains the stunning visuals witnessed across the board at High and Ultra. That said, it's unclear as to why raytracing was not a distinct option in The Talos Principle 2.

Captured at Ultra settings on PC (Screenshot via The Talos Principle)

Allowing players to enjoy the game at max settings without taxing RT effects would have been a great option. However, it could be that the visual direction and design were built with these techniques in mind. Plus, it's hard to admit that The Talos Principle 2 would have been better off without these options.

In simple terms, the game is a stunner on all fronts if players have the hardware. Whether diving into it as a newcomer or a fan returning to see how puzzle design has been expanded upon and which philosophical queries are posed, The Talos Principle 2 delivers on its promise.

The game was released on November 2, 2023, as a direct successor to the 2014 original. Explore New Jerusalem and its surroundings as a robot and uncover the secrets of mysterious artificial megastructures. Aside from PC, it is also available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms.