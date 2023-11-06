The Talos Principle 2 Mind-Body Dualism guide (Desolate Islands puzzle 1)

The Talos Principle 2 is filled with engaging adventures, much of which revolve around puzzle-solving. While they start off easy, the puzzles eventually increase in complexity and difficulty. Players familiar with the original game may find themselves quickly adapting to the environment as familiar concepts return. However, there are many new ideas thrown in as well.

Whatever the case, players can freely explore the sandbox's various islands and tackle them at their leisure. This guide covers the first North area under the Desolate Islands.

How to solve the Mind-Body Dualism puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

This is a new mechanic introduced in The Talos Principle 2 (Image via YouTube: Hey Poor Player TV)

As this is the first puzzle in this area, it is expectedly simple to solve. Entering the room, players will encounter an impenetrable blue gate. Look to the left to see a window and another robot on the other side of it. Press the Take Over button to possess it, which will let players control the second robot.

Switches and gates are the name of the game (Image via YouTube: Hey Poor Player TV)

There will be another gate to the right with a switch to open it in front of it. Climb the ladder next to it to reach the other side. You will find another floor switch that connects to the first gate. Stand on it to open the way. With the second robot atop this switch, transfer control back to the first robot's body.

With the constant switching of bodies, the puzzle's title starts to make sense (Image via YouTube: Hey Poor Player TV)

Then, navigate this host to the second switch that opens the gate neighboring the ladder. Revert control to the second robot, enter the area that just opened up, and make your way to the other side to find another switch. Stepping on it should open the final gate that is blocking the way to the control panel.

The reward that players chase after in The Talos Principle 2 (Image via YouTube: Hey Poor Player TV)

Look towards the first robot to teleport back to it, and make your way to the interactable panel to complete this puzzle. While simple, this is just the start of things to come. Subsequent puzzles in the game will expand upon this concept while combining other mechanics for some delightfully tricky obstacles to overcome.

This is all players need to know about solving Mind-Body Dualism in The Talos Principle 2.

The Talos Principle 2 is a first-person/third-person puzzle action-adventure game developed by Croteam and published by Devolver Digital. Set after the events of the original 2014 cult-classic game, players explore a sci-fi future teeming with robot denizens and bizarre puzzles to solve.

From lush environments rendered in Unreal Engine 5 to hardcore brainteasers that will test the smartest minds, there is plenty to look forward to. The game was released on November 2, 2023, and is available for purchase on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.