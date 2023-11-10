The Talos Principle 2 Two-Body Problem guide (Desolate Islands puzzle 6)

The recent release of The Talos Principle 2, the sequel to the well-received indie puzzle title, The Talos Principle, has delighted puzzle game enthusiasts. The first installment, released in 2014 on Steam, introduced traditional philosophical sci-fi themes that continue in this successor.

Among the many puzzles in the sequel is The Two-Body Problem. This challenge, located in the N1 hub and labeled Puzzle 6, requires adept use of the Control ability, with the added twist of utilizing a Driller to interact between two bodies on either side of the obstructing wall.

How to solve Two-Body Problem in The Talos Principle 2

The Two Body Problem is the sixth puzzle within the Desolate Islands in The Talos Principle 2. To solve it, start by grabbing the Driller and creating a hole in the wall on the right side. Position the hole strategically at the right end of the wall, ensuring the visibility of a red Transmitter during this process.

Create a hole in the wall (Image via Croteam)

Afterward, move back to the left side near the wall with bars, where another body awaits. Take control of this body, seize the Hexahedron in front, and place it on the Pressure pad to the right. This move effectively disables the Energy Gate, revealing a Connector for use.

Place the Hexahedron on the pressure pad (Image via Croteam)

Proceed by picking up the Connector and placing it in the main room initially left. Then, take the Hexahedron and position it on the Pressure pad opposite to disable the Energy Gate on that side.

With the Connector in hand once more, walk past the deactivated Energy Gate. Release the Connector through the hole in the wall. Then, turn around and step on the Pressure Pad behind, deactivating the Energy Gate with the red Transmitter.

Place the connector through the hole (Image via Croteam)

Take control of the body on the other side of the wall. With the new body, pick up the Connector and connect it to the red Transmitter and red Receiver on this side. Place it on the ground and adjust the position of the Driller, or reposition the Connector if needed.

Once the red Receiver is filled, the Energy Gate should be disabled.

Connect the Connector to the Red transmitter (Image via Croteam)

Head inside, pick up the Connector in this room, and return to the hole in the wall. Drop the Connector on the other side and the one transmitting the red beam, as it's no longer needed.

From here, take control of the body with the two Connectors. Pick up a Connector and head to the Energy Gate with the blue Transmitter (where you got the Connector at the start). Place the Connector down on the Pressure Pad to disable the Energy Gate.

Take control of the body from the other side in Talos Principle 2 (Image via Croteam)

Retrieve the second Connector and link it to the blue Transmitter. Pick up the Connector on the Pressure Pad, connect it to the newly placed Connector, and move to the hole in the wall.

Establish a connection with the blue Receiver visible through the hole, positioning the Connector on the ground to maintain line of sight.

Linking the Connector in Talos Principle 2(Image via Croteam)

Return to the Energy Gate, stand on the Pressure Pad, and disable it. This completes the beam and opens the Energy Gate.

Finally, take control of the body on the other side. Successfully obtaining control of the distant body grants access to the Progress Wheel.

Completing the steps above concludes the Two-Body Problem in the N1 hub of The Talos Principle 2.