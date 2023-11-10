The Talos Principle 2 Through The Door guide (Grasslands Ring puzzle 5)

The Talos Principle 2 is the sequel to The Talos Principle, one of the biggest titles in the puzzle genre. In the game, you control a robot-like entity that employs different elements to navigate and solve puzzles. One chapter in the game is Through the Door, the fifth puzzle in the Grasslands Ring. It marks the introduction of a tool called Jammers, which will come in handy in different challenges.

The starting area of this puzzle has a red laser, a regular Connector, a square slot controlling a barrier, and the Progress Wheel located behind a barrier with a green sun.

How to solve Through the Door in The Talos Principle 2

Fortunately, Through the Door in The Talos Principle 2 isn't one of the impossible puzzles in the game. Once you grasp its mechanics, you will likely finish it quickly.

In this puzzle, you start by encountering a red laser on the left wall. Adjacent to this laser, there's a blue barrier, and to the right, a green sun. Scattered leaves on the ground in front of the red laser conceal a Connector. Retrieve the Connector and turn around to face the wall opposite the red laser.

Place the Connector on the red button (Image via Croteam)

You'll find a blue barrier, and right in front of it, a red button on the floor. Placing the Connector on the red button initiates the opening of the blue barrier, establishing the initial steps for navigating this The Talos Principle 2 puzzle.

Use the jammer to open the barrier (Image via Croteam)

Locate and use the jammer to block the second blue field, allowing you to reach an RGB converter. Then, return the jammer to its original field. Swap the positions of the RGB converter and the regular converter (placing the RGB converter on the button).

Link the converter to the blue laser and circle (Image via Croteam)

Link the singular color converter to the blue laser and the blue circle, unlocking the blue field that the jammer is currently blocking.

Connect the RGB converter to the blue converter (Image via Croteam)

The next step is to free up the jammer, allowing it to target the field that the RGB converter is holding open. With the RGB converter now mobile, connect it to the blue converter and the red laser to reach the green circle. The last blue field will open, and you can proceed to solve the next parts of the puzzle.

These steps should help you successfully navigate and complete the Through the Door puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.