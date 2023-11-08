The Talos Principle 2 RGB Shifting guide (Grasslands Ring puzzle 1)

The Talos Principle 2 is easily one of the best puzzle-platformer games out there, surpassing even its predecessor, which isn't a small feat. Developer Croteam has put a lot of effort into making this title accessible to new players. However, the studio has also kept its puzzles as challenging as they were in its predecessor. Much like the original The Talos Principle, this sequel features some of the most unique environmental puzzles ever created for a platformer of this scale.

Built using Unreal Engine 5, The Talos Principle 2 offers some really breathtaking visuals, which also translate into really creative physics-based challenges. Here's a comprehensive guide on an early-to-mid-game puzzle called the RGB Shifting. You encounter this one in the Grasslands Ring level.

How to solve the RGB Shifting puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

The Grasslands Ring level features eight distinct puzzles that get exponentially more challenging as you progress through them. However, all of them have one thing in common — their general structure.

Almost all of this game's puzzles are centered around realigning connectors and laser rays to unlock a path to the progress wheel.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to solve the RGB Shifting puzzle in Grasslands Ring level in The Talos Principle 2:

As soon as you enter the puzzle area, pick up the connector in front of you and connect it to the red and green panels on the front wall, as well as the blue panel on the wall adjacent to you.

This will unlock the first laser door. Go through it to find a platform. Pick it up and bring it to the right side of the area, near the laser door with two switches on the floor.

Again, pick up the connector and leave it linked to the blue and green connectors on the front wall while linking it to the red connector on the adjacent wall.

This will unlock the second laser door, allowing you to enter a chamber and pick up another platform.

Once you have both the platforms out of their rooms, pick up the connector once again and link it to the red and blue panels on the front wall while connecting it to the green panel on the wall to the right of the puzzle area.

Doing that will unlock the laser door guarding the two switches on the floor. Place a platform on each of those switches to unlock a final laser shield preventing access to the progress wheel. That will conclude the puzzle.

This one is the appetizer to the kind of puzzles you will have to face in the Grasslands Ring level of The Talos Principle 2. While easy, RGB Shifting is a great way to introduce players to the concept of linking different colored lasers and using them to unlock certain areas of a level.

The Talos Principle 2 is now available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam).