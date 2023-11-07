The Talos Principle 2 Elements guide (Western Delta puzzle 6)

The Talos Principle 2 features some unique and challenging puzzles that must be solved in order to progress through the main story. Much like its predecessor, Croteam's latest puzzle-platformer focuses on environmental puzzles that can easily be solved with focus and creativity. Among the many puzzles you will find in the early hours is the "Western Delta puzzle 6 - Elements," which requires you to manipulate the laser connectors and get past certain obstacles.

While the puzzle isn't particularly tricky, per se, it can be quite confusing, as you must juggle between multiple connectors. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily solve the West Delta puzzle 6 -Elements in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the West Delta puzzle 6 - Elements in The Talos Principle 2?

The West Delta region of The Talos Principle 2 features eight distinct puzzles, each requiring you to modify configurations of the laser connectors. There are a few exceptions, such as the Supportive Apparatus or the Surfing puzzles, but most of the West Delta is relatively easy to unravel.

Given it's a pretty early section, the puzzles here aren't very tricky, requiring just a bit of creativity and intelligence. The Elements is also one of the easiest puzzles in the game.

You essentially need to realign some of the connectors to activate the progress wheel. Here's a step-by-step guide on solving the Elements puzzle in The Talos Principle 2:

Pick the first connector you see in the area right in front of you and connect it to the panel on the left wall.

Head to the room on the left, pick the connector, and place it adjacent to the platform in the room. Make sure to connect the panel on the wall of the room to the connector.

Once you place the connector in the room, the platform should move out following the markings on the floor.

Once you get the platform out of the room, quickly grab the connector you first interacted with and place it on top of the platform.

Run to the opposite side of the area to quickly turn on the switch on the wall, this should activate the wind machine on the floor.

Connect the connector on top of the platform with the panel in the wall adjacent to the progress wheel.

Next, pick up the second connector inside the small room and connect it to the panel of the leftmost wall of the area.

Align the connector's placement just outside the laser wall and connect it to the panel in the rightmost section of the area.

Once all the steps are completed, it should deactivate the laser wall blocking your path to the progress wheel, concluding the level. Puzzles in The Talos Principle 2 progressively get harder as you go through the main campaign. However, none of them are quite as tricky that a little out-of-the-box thinking can't solve.