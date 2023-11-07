The Talos Principle 2 Surfing guide (Western Delta puzzle 4)

The Talos Principle 2 is a first-person puzzle game that expands on the beautiful settings and philosophical ideas of its predecessor while introducing even more challenging riddles. To unravel its mysteries, you must make efficient use of your intelligence in addition to the other resources at your disposal. There are several places full of puzzles, and one of them is named the Western Delta.

This article will walk you through one such puzzle in the Western Delta region called Surfing.

How to solve Surfing puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

Each puzzle in the game contains some rewards (Image via Devolver Digital)

There are a total of eight puzzles to solve in the Western Delta region of The Talos Principle 2. The fourth in the series is called Surfing. Similar to the previous puzzles, you must effectively use certain objects like Hexahedrons and connectors to solve this one.

After arriving at the location, you will find a moving platform, a connector, and a red laser conduit alongside a few gates you must pass through.

Connect the platform to the laser (Image via Devolver Digital)

To start solving this puzzle, pick up the connector and link the platform with the red laser. Disconnect when the platform is in front of the middle gate, as shown in the picture.

Pick up the connector and put it atop the platform. Link the Blue laser conduit with the leftmost panel, which will open up the left gate.

You can grab the Hexahedron (Image via Devolver Digital)

Pick up the Hexahedron and set it aside for the time being. Disconnect the blue laser and reconnect the platform to the red laser, then wait for it to complete pushing to the right. Once complete, break the connection with the red laser.

Return to the Hexahedron and line it parallel with the platform, as indicated in the image below.

The Talos Principle 2 provides some tricky yet fun puzzles (Image via Devolver Digital)

Connect the blue laser to the right panel, then set the connector on top of the Hexahedron. Upon doing so, the right-hand gate will open.

After entering the area beyond the gate, you'll see two items: a fan and another connector. Pick up the fan first and attach it to the vent on the moving platform's left side.

Pick up the fan (Image via Devolver Digital)

Connect the blue laser conduit to the panel on the wall behind the gate with the second connector. After that, set the connector on top of the moving platform.

Break the first connector's connection and set it aside for now. Pick up the Hexahedron and place it on the platform's right side, as seen in the image below.

You are almost done with this puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 (Image via Devolver Digital)

Connect the red laser conduit and the platform, the latter of which will travel toward the moving fan you previously attached. Pick up the Hexahedron and place it on top of the circuit panel where the platform was sitting only moments ago. When you see the blue lasers light up, the second gate will open. You can simply enter and claim your prize.

That concludes our solution for the Surfing in the Western Delta region for The Talos Principle 2. Besides this mind-boggling puzzle, there will be many others awaiting you in the game.