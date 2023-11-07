The Talos Principle 2 Switcheroo guide (Southern Coast puzzle 8)

The Talos Principle 2 presents a wide array of distinctive puzzles that deliver a demanding yet enjoyable gaming experience. While the game places a significant emphasis on its narrative, the main campaign predominantly features intricate puzzles that necessitate the precise utilization of innovative tools to successfully solve them.

In The Talos Principle 2's primary storyline, you'll encounter the Southern Coast area, which holds a total of eight distinct puzzle types. Among these, the final puzzle is known as "Switcheroo."

Like the others, this puzzle presents its own set of distinctive challenges, requiring your interaction with the primary device to successfully solve it.

This article offers valuable strategies for conquering the Switcheroo puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Switcheroo puzzle in The Talos Principle 2?

The Switcheroo puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 (Image via Devolver Digital)

As you progress through the primary campaign of The Talos Principle 2, you will eventually arrive at the Southern Coast region. Within this particular area, you will encounter a series of puzzles, including Phase Entry, the Escape, Through the Wall, Pushing Through, Dyad, Translocator, Remote Interchange, and, finally, Switcheroo.

Like the other puzzles, Switcheroo presents its own set of unique tools, including the connector, a teleportation device, a cubic device, and red switches. Your primary objective is to make your way to the central device location, which is situated on the upper platforms within the puzzle area.

There are two cubic devices in this area. (Image via Devolver Digital)

To initiate the puzzle, start by selecting the connector and inserting it into the empty cubic slot on the right side. Proceed forward, make a left turn, and you'll encounter another cubic device. Take it and position it within the middle cubic slot in the area.

Utilize the fan to take a leap (Image via Devolver Digital)

Near the slot, you'll find a fan, and in front of you, there will be a teleportation device. Utilize the fan to take a leap, then reach the location of the teleportation device. Once there, pick up the teleporter and place it in the nearby empty cubic slot.

Recollect the cubic device and teleport near the fan area (Image via Devolver Digital)

Move forward and pick up the cubic device you previously placed in the empty cubic slot. Take it and insert it into the vacant slot where you had placed the teleporting device.

Next, pick up the teleporter and proceed ahead, positioning it near the fan. Return to collect the cubic device and teleport to the location where the teleporter is situated.

Place the connector into the empty cubic slot (Image via Devolver Digital)

Following that, take the connector and return to where the cubic device and fan are located. Take the cubic device and insert it into the fan, then place the teleporter above it. Place the connector into the empty cubic slot near the fan. This action will propel the cubic device towards an elevated platform. Teleport to that platform, retrieve the teleporter, and position it on the elevated platform.

Descend and retrieve the connector, teleport to the upper platforms, and place it as indicated in the image. Then, take the teleporter, descend, and place it in the empty cubic slot. Next, position the connector above the cubic device. Finally, interact with the main device to complete the puzzle.