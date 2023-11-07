The Talos Principle 2 Servitor guide (Western Delta puzzle 1)

The Talos Principle 2, like its predecessor, provides an amazing environment filled with brainteasers for you to solve. To complete these riddles, you must use the numerous tools you obtain while playing the game. These puzzles in the game are not timed, so you can spend as much time as you like solving each one and having fun.

One such brainteaser called Servitor can be found in the Western Delta location of the game. This puzzle takes a little time, and it can be tricky if you do not know what you are doing.

This article will lead you through the process and give you the solution to the Servitor puzzle.

How to solve the Servitor puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

This puzzle takes only a few minutes (Image via Devolver Digital)

The Servitor puzzle in The Talos Principle is the first of eight that you can find in the Western Delta area. To progress through this puzzle, you have to carefully connect a few laser conduits and open the vault. You will have access to two connectors to help you solve the puzzle. Let's quickly go over the solution for the Servitor.

When you enter this area in The Talos Principle 2, you can notice one connector blocking the way of the moving platform. Wait until the Platform is near the fence, then quickly remove the connector.

Jump over the connector using the platform (Image via Devolver Digital)

Now move towards the fence and use the platform to jump over it. You will find another connector. Grab it and use the jump pad to return to your initial location.

Place the connector on the platform (Image via Devolver Digital)

Place one of the connectors on the Platform and connect it with the blue conduit. Once it lights up, go back to the other one.

Link the platform (Image via Devolver Digital)

Connect the platform to the red conduit using the other connector. This will allow the platform to resume movement. You are halfway through this puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

Wait till the platform reaches its position (Image via Devolver Digital)

The moving platform will proceed to the circuit panel on the ground. The wire below will light up once it's there. Remove the connector and move it to the opposite side of the laser wall.

For the final part of the puzzle, you will have to use the window (Image via Devolver Digital)

Reconnect the connector to the platform and the red conduit. Wait until the connector on the platform is linked to the blue laser conduit.

Thats it. You are done with the Servitor puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 (Image via Devolver Digital

When the blue conduit lights up, remove the red connector and connect it to the blue. Turn around, and you'll notice another spot to which you can connect. Connect the blue laser to this location.

Once you have finished linking up, the gate will open, and you can go in to claim your reward. This concludes the solution for the Servitor Puzzle.

For those who enjoy exercising their brains, The Talos Principle 2 has several tough yet enjoyable puzzles.