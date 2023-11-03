Is The Talos Principle 2 open world?

The Talos Principle 2 is Croteam's newest entry to the puzzle game genre and is a sequel to 2014's massive hit, The Talos Principle. The highly-anticipated title was released on November 2, 2023, on PC, PS5, and Xbox. It features a brand-new storyline set many years after the original game while adapting its core gameplay elements.

Open-world environments are not common in puzzle games, but they provide a unique take on the genre. As opposed to the linear gameplay that most puzzle games offer, there's a layer of added challenge and immersive experience in these kinds of titles.

The Talos Principle 2 can be considered an open-world game in a way

There are tons of places to explore in the game aside from puzzles (Image via Croteam)

Open-world games are characterized by a massive world that players can freely explore without limits. This means that you can go to different realms and places without being restricted by the title's linear flow. It's a common element seen in most RPGs but rarely in puzzle games.

However, there are a few open-world titles in the genre, including Islands of Insight, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and, of course, the Talos Principle. However, fans of the original game are curious if the sequel features a world just as massive and explorable.

In a way, The Talos Principle 2 can be considered an open-world game. Apart from the many puzzle activities, players can take a break to freely explore the game environment and understand the grand narrative the title has to offer. However, do note that some places are inaccessible unless you come across a particular point in your playthrough.

The sequel features visually stunning environments that players can explore (Image via Croteam)

Still, the Talos Principle series is massive not only in terms of the puzzles and plots but also the world itself. Of course, people should not expect a world as big as those found in triple-A RPG titles, but for a puzzle game, The Talos Principle 2 has more than what's expected of it.

This element of the gameplay sets it apart from other puzzle titles, allowing players to fully immerse themselves in the unique and captivating storyline. It's highly recommended to explore the world thoroughly as it reveals one of the best storylines in the puzzle genre ever.

