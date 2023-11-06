The Talos Principle 2 is the much anticipated sequel to the 2014 smash hit, The Talos Principle. Much like its predecessor, the sequel follows a futuristic sci-fi world intertwined with philosophy. The sequel’s gameplay is largely divided into puzzle sections, which involve a great deal of brainstorming.

One such puzzle players will encounter on the Southern Coast is the Remote Interchange - the seventh puzzle of this region. Read on to learn more about it and how to solve it.

Note: Minor gameplay spoilers for The Talos Principle 2 will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

How to solve the Remote Interchange puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

Refer to the steps below to easily solve the Remote Interchange puzzle in-game:

Climb over the gate using the two Hexahedrons (Image via Devolver Digital)

Once in the region, grab one of two Hexahedrons and drop it near the gate. Pick up the other Hexahedron and climb over.

Exchange the Hexahedron on the pedestal-like structure for a Connector. Repeat the step for the next Connector/Hexahedron exchange.

Connecting the two sections (Image via Devolver Digital)

Grab one of the Connectors and link it up to the two gear-like portals in the wall to create a beam. Next, grab the second Connector and connect it to the back of the second gear’s wall. Remove the first Connector to proceed.

Placing the Teleportation Pad in The Talos Principle 2 (Image via Devolver Digital)

Swap the Connector you grabbed earlier for a Teleportation Pad. Place it near the entrance, outside of the gate.

Activating the alternate ground connection (Image via Devolver Digital)

Move the currently active Connector to the red square-shaped pad to activate the ground connection.

Teleport to the other side when prompted.

Grabbing the Jammer (Image via Devolver Digital)

Head straight into the unexplored section and grab the Jammer.

Teleport back to the Teleporter Pad and grab the Hexahedron again.

Head to the gate, using the Hexahedron to gain vertical height and jump over the gate while holding the Jammer.

Using the Jammer on the blocked section (Image via Devolver Digital)

Aim the Jammer at the blocked blue gate up front and hit the Jam prompt.

Interact with the unlocked terminal to end the puzzle.

How many puzzles are there in the Southern Coast of The Talos Principle 2

There are a total of eight puzzles to find and solve in the Southern Coast region. They include:

Phase Entry

The Escape

Through The Wall

Pushing Through

Dyad

Translocator

Remote Interchange

Switcheroo

The Talos Principle 2 was released worldwide on November 2, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game received widespread critical acclaim upon its release, thanks to its intriguing story and unique puzzles.

