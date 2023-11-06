The Talos Principle 2 is the much anticipated sequel to the 2014 smash hit, The Talos Principle. Much like its predecessor, the sequel follows a futuristic sci-fi world intertwined with philosophy. The sequel’s gameplay is largely divided into puzzle sections, which involve a great deal of brainstorming.
One such puzzle players will encounter on the Southern Coast is the Remote Interchange - the seventh puzzle of this region. Read on to learn more about it and how to solve it.
Note: Minor gameplay spoilers for The Talos Principle 2 will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.
How to solve the Remote Interchange puzzle in The Talos Principle 2
Refer to the steps below to easily solve the Remote Interchange puzzle in-game:
- Once in the region, grab one of two Hexahedrons and drop it near the gate. Pick up the other Hexahedron and climb over.
- Exchange the Hexahedron on the pedestal-like structure for a Connector. Repeat the step for the next Connector/Hexahedron exchange.
- Grab one of the Connectors and link it up to the two gear-like portals in the wall to create a beam. Next, grab the second Connector and connect it to the back of the second gear’s wall. Remove the first Connector to proceed.
- Swap the Connector you grabbed earlier for a Teleportation Pad. Place it near the entrance, outside of the gate.
- Move the currently active Connector to the red square-shaped pad to activate the ground connection.
- Teleport to the other side when prompted.
- Head straight into the unexplored section and grab the Jammer.
- Teleport back to the Teleporter Pad and grab the Hexahedron again.
- Head to the gate, using the Hexahedron to gain vertical height and jump over the gate while holding the Jammer.
- Aim the Jammer at the blocked blue gate up front and hit the Jam prompt.
- Interact with the unlocked terminal to end the puzzle.
How many puzzles are there in the Southern Coast of The Talos Principle 2
There are a total of eight puzzles to find and solve in the Southern Coast region. They include:
- Phase Entry
- The Escape
- Through The Wall
- Pushing Through
- Dyad
- Translocator
- Remote Interchange
- Switcheroo
The Talos Principle 2 was released worldwide on November 2, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game received widespread critical acclaim upon its release, thanks to its intriguing story and unique puzzles.
