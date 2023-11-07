The Talos Principle 2 Automatic Doors guide (Western Delta puzzle 3)

The Talos Principle 2 offers an exciting campaign that demands players to solve a wide variety of inventive puzzles. While the game promises a narrative-rich world of robots, the main campaign quests are intricate and can only be resolved using a variety of tools and devices. Throughout the main campaign, you'll journey across various regions, including the Western Delta, where, like in other areas, you'll encounter a series of challenging puzzles.

In The Talos Principle 2's Western Delta region, you'll discover a puzzle known as "Automatic Doors." It can be solved using specific devices to unlock the path for the central contraption. Upon engaging with the main device, you'll successfully complete the puzzle. This guide offers valuable tips to conquer the Automatic Doors puzzle within The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Automatic Doors in The Talos Principle 2

The Automatic Doors in The Talos Principle 2. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Upon reaching the Western Delta region in your primary campaign playthrough, you will encounter two puzzles known as the Servitor and Supportive Apparatus. These puzzles must be successfully solved in order to gain access to a new area and the Automatic Doors challenge.

Similar to other puzzles, Automatic Doors boasts several valuable tools, including the Inverter, connector, and the central device that must be interacted with to complete it.

Additionally, this puzzle features switches that require activation using the Inverter and connector. To utilize the Inverter, simply choose a specific switch and place it accordingly. The Inverter will emit a laser that aligns with the switches, ultimately opening the previously obstructed path. The connector operates in a similar fashion to the Inverter's mechanism.

Select the blue and red switches. (Image via Devolver Digital)

To initiate the puzzle, commence by selecting the Inverter. After that, make a left turn, where you'll encounter a blue switch. Activate that switch by selecting it, followed by the red switch situated directly in front of you. This action will reveal a passageway next to the red switch.

Select one red switch and two blue switches. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Proceed straight ahead and retrieve the Connector. Now, make a left turn once more to locate a red switch positioned directly above you. Select it and then backtrack to the vicinity of the Inverter. Select another blue switch and one that aligns with the Inverter as depicted in the provided image for reference.

The four activated small icons will be visible. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Subsequently, return to the location where you initially found the Connector. There, you will encounter a mechanism — place the Connector above it. Afterward, retrieve the Inverter and then select the Connector and the machine in which the Connector is placed, positioning it as illustrated in the image. This will set the mechanism in motion.

Now, head towards the blue lasers, which are on the left side, and your path to the main device will become accessible. Proceed in that direction and interact with the main device to successfully complete the puzzle.