The Talos Principle 2 Dyad guide (Southern Coast puzzle 5)

The Talos Principle 2 presents an engaging campaign with an extensive array of puzzles, each necessitating the strategic use of various devices and specific items to conquer the challenges. While these items aid players, random approaches can hinder their progress in the campaign.

During the game's Southern Coast section, a puzzle known as "Dyad" can be tackled. Upon reaching the Coast, players must initially solve a series of puzzles to unlock it. This guide offers advice and strategies for effectively conquering this challenge in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Dyad puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

Dyad puzzle in The Talos Principle 2. (Image via Devolver Digital)

The Dyad in The Talos Principle 2 becomes available once you reach the Southern Coast. To unlock this puzzle, you must complete Phase Entry, The Escape, Through the Wall, and Pushing Through. Upon doing so, you'll gain access to the Dyad.

Like other puzzles along the Southern Coast, this one provides items to aid you, namely a Teleportation device and a Jammer. The former lets you teleport to various locations, particularly through fences, but only if the device is visible. The Jammer serves as a tool for removing the blue barriers that block your path.

Your primary objective within this puzzle is to reach the main mechanism device in the area's corner using the Teleportation device and the Jammer.

Position the Jammer toward the blue barrier. (Image via Devolver Digital)

To initiate the puzzle, pick the Jammer. Then, turn right, and you'll notice a teleportation device beyond two fences. You can easily teleport to reach that location. After reaching, position the Jammer such that it faces the blue barrier. For a clearer understanding, refer to the image shown above.

Position the Jammer at the rear of the area. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Once you've placed the Jammer, pick up the teleportation device, advance, and make another right turn. Now, retrace your steps to pick up the Jammer, and as you turn right again, you'll encounter the teleportation device. Teleport to that location while holding the Jammer. Subsequently, position the Jammer at the rear of the area, granting access to the main device. Utilize the image for reference.

Teleport to the location. (Image via Devolver Digital)

After following the above steps, retrieve the Jammer and proceed to where you've positioned it. Upon arrival, place the teleportation device and go back to retrieve the Jammer. While holding the Jammer, teleport to where you've just placed the teleportation device.

Place the teleportation device near the fence. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Afterward, position the Jammer before you, and you'll discover another teleportation device. Collect it, move ahead, and position it in front of the primary mechanism device. Now, exit the area containing the teleportation device while ensuring that the Jammer is placed, as shown in the image above. Now, place the teleportation device near the fence.

Next, take the Jammer and teleport through the fence, moving forward. As you approach the fence, you'll notice the second teleportation device slightly above you. Position the Jammer there and teleport to that location, leading you directly to the main device. Interact with it to successfully solve the puzzle.

The Southern section in The Talos Principle 2 introduces a diverse selection of intricate puzzles, and as players advance, the puzzle difficulty increases accordingly.