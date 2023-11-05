The Talos Principle 2 Pushing Through guide (Southern Coast puzzle 4)

The Talos Principle 2 boasts an exhilarating campaign that presents a diverse array of demanding puzzles. They are crafted with ingenuity and require strategic gameplay for success. Despite their intricacies, there are tools at your disposal that can aid you in solving puzzles, but their effectiveness depends on how you use them.

One of the challenges encountered in this title's main campaign is Pushing Through. While it may be intricate, leveraging the devices available to you in a judicious manner can yield success with relative ease. This article offers valuable strategies to conquer the Pushing Through puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Pushing Through puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

Pushing Through Puzzle in The Talos Principle 2. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Pushing Through is essentially the fourth puzzle encountered in The Talos Principle 2. You'll stumble upon it once you've reached the Southern Coast. To access it, you must first complete the Phase Entry, The Escape, and Through the Wall puzzles. Once you've done that, you'll unlock a new area featuring Pushing Through.

You will encounter a teleportation device. (Image via Devolver Digital)

To initiate this puzzle, start by picking up the connector. Then, make your way to the corner of the area where you'll encounter a teleportation device. While holding the connector, enter the teleportation area. Inside it, you'll notice a red device in front of you and another device of that same color slightly above and to the left.

Your task is to position the connector in such a way that it connects to all three devices. This arrangement will simplify the puzzle-solving process. Place the connector as shown in the image provided above.

Take the cubic device. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Next, pick up the teleportation device and return to the area where you initially entered. Proceed to the right side and position the teleportation device there. Continue forward, veering to the right, and you'll come across a cubic device. Take it and return to the teleportation device.

Place the connector. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Now, retrace your steps to the spot where you placed the connector. Retrieve it and use the grill windows to teleport. Keep the connector close to the cubic device — you can refer to the image above for clarity. Take the cubic device and proceed forward. Then, put it in its designated location.

Subsequently, take the teleportation device and move toward the cubic device. Place the former on the right side. Then, pick up the cubic device and move forward, setting it down in its designated spot. Following these steps will grant you access to the next area, where you can interact with a device to complete the puzzle.

In addition to Pushing Through, the game offers several other puzzles that present intricate tasks. Nevertheless, by cleverly employing the available devices, you can effectively surmount these challenges and advance through this title's campaign with ease.