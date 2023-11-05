The Talos Principle 2 Through The Wall guide (Southern Coast puzzle 3)

The main concept of The Talos Principle 2 revolves around a society of robots. The game's setting is filled with challenging puzzles driven by laser-powered, logic-based mechanisms. As the 1,000th machine to be created, your purpose is to inherit the legacy of humanity, which has been wiped out due to a virus concealed in permafrost. These robots are now dedicated to perfecting their recently acquired human traits when they encounter a mysterious purple holographic entity resembling Prometheus.

To gain a deeper understanding of The Talos Principle 2, it's essential to immerse yourself in its primary campaign. In this campaign, nearly every mission introduces a fresh puzzle, delivering a simultaneously challenging and enjoyable gaming experience.

Nevertheless, a strategic approach is necessary for puzzle-solving in the game. For instance, in The Talos Principle 2, there's a puzzle known as Through The Wall that demands clever thinking and a keen awareness of your surroundings for successful completion.

How to solve the Through The Wall puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

Through the Walls puzzle in The Talos Principle 2. (Image via Devolver Digital)

You'll encounter the Through The Wall puzzle as you progress through the main campaign. After reaching the Southern Coast, you'll need to solve two puzzles known as Phase Entry and The Escape. Once you've successfully completed these challenges, you'll unlock access to the next area where you'll face the Through The Wall puzzle.

You will find a Teleporting device and a Driller. (Image via Devolver Digital)

This particular puzzle features two crucial items to aid you: a Teleporting device and a Driller, which allows you to create holes through walls. Your primary goal here is to use these tools to breach the wall and gain entry to the adjacent area, advancing your journey in the game.

Step through the portal hole. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Begin by selecting the teleportation device and then step through the portal hole while holding onto the device. Upon reaching the next area, release the teleportation device and pick up the drill. Position the drill against the wall in the area where you've arrived. Next, retrieve the teleportation device and proceed into the newly created space using the drill.

Place the additional device in the corner near the grills. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Upon reaching the next area with the teleportation device in hand, you'll discover another teleportation device. Continue forward and place the additional device in the corner near the grills.

After that, return to the previous location, retrieve the drill, and position it in the corner of the grills, ensuring it creates an opening in the wall. For a clearer understanding, please refer to the image mentioned above.

Now, teleport to the location where you've just made a hole, advance, and interact with the device to complete the puzzle successfully. In addition to Through The Wall, the game features additional puzzles that offer a challenge. Nonetheless, by gaining a deeper understanding of your environment and strategically utilizing the available devices, you can effortlessly solve these puzzles.