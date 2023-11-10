The Talos Principle 2 Reconnection guide (Grasslands Ring puzzle 2)

The Talos Principle 2, much like its predecessor, is a first-person game with a focus on highly creative environmental puzzles. While the title features a rather compelling sci-fi setting and an intriguing narrative, the focus is mostly on the moment-to-moment puzzle-solving gameplay instead of storytelling.

The puzzles in The Talos Principle 2 mostly center around you realigning connectors or panels in a level to unlock certain doors and eventually your path to the progress wheel. While the basic premise of puzzles in the game seems quite simplistic, it gets more complex and challenging as you progress through the levels.

One such level is the Grasslands Ring, which features eight puzzles. While the level isn't particularly challenging, it features puzzles that can be a bit tricky to solve.

Here's a comprehensive guide on one of the puzzles in Grasslands Ring - Reconnection - in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Reconnection puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

The Reconnection puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 is similar to the RGB Shifting, albeit with minor changes. It requires you to connect two connectors to different panels in the level to unlock the progress wheel.

This puzzle also serves as your introduction to the mechanic of connecting multiple connectors, which can be a bit tricky to figure out at first.

Fortunately, the game gives you hints about the mechanic in the earlier puzzle, i.e., RGB Shifting. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to solve the Reconnection puzzle:

Upon starting the level, pick up the connector in front of you and connect it to the green, blue, and red panels on the walls adjacent to you.

This will unlock the laser door in front of you, where you will find another connector.

Pick up the connector and place it on the ground for the time being.

Go back to the first connector, and this time, connect it to the red panel at the extreme right end of the level and the blue panel to the right side wall close to you.

Next, pick up the second connector. Connect it to the first connector, the blue panel, and the red panel close to the laser door, blocking the progress wheel.

Once you unlock the final laser door in the area, you can reach the progress wheel and interact with it to conclude the level.

The Talos Principle 2 features some really creative and challenging puzzles. However, for every other mind-bending puzzle, the game has a few easier ones to get players acclimated with the levels.