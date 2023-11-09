The Talos Principle 2 Castling guide (Grasslands Ring puzzle 3)

Among the various puzzles in The Talos Principle 2, some will test your patience and skill to solve them as quickly as possible. Some puzzles in the game are not restricted in time; you can come back and solve them later. However, once attempted, you may feel like the greatest genius on the planet or an utter fool for overlooking certain details.

While exploring the Grasslands Ring region in The Talos Principle 2, you will come across a set of puzzles called Castling. This guide will provide you with the solution for the aforementioned puzzle and walk you through it.

How to solve the Castling puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

Pick up the convertor to start solving the puzzle in The Talos Principle 2. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Castling is the third out of eight puzzles that you can find in this region. It is relatively straightforward compared to other puzzles in the game but takes a bit of understanding of each mechanism in the area. You will have to solve this puzzle using a couple of RGB converters and a pressure pad.

When you enter the area with the puzzle, you will notice a few gates locked with electric barriers with an RGB converter sitting in the middle. Pick up the converter first.

As illustrated in the image above, a blue panel will be there in front of you. Connect it and then turn to the right. You will discover a pressure pad. You'll notice a green laser conduit hidden behind another barrier as you approach it. Connect it to the red conduit that is nearby. Place the RGB converter on top of the pressure pad to remove the barrier beside the blue panel.

As you approach the barrier that was just eliminated, you'll find another converter. Return to the first one after you've retrieved it.

Return to the first Convertor. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Set the second converter aside for now. Go to the first one, pick it up, and connect the green and red conduits. Place it a little further from the pressure panel so that the green and red lasers start flowing.

Now, for the second converter, pick it up and connect it to the following: The green laser conduit, the first RGB converter, and the red panel on your left (Not to be confused with the red laser conduit). Place the second converter atop the pressure panel.

Once done properly, the laser flow will look like this. (Image via Devolver Digital)

You can go towards the deactivated barrier beside the red panel and claim the treasure. This concludes the solution for the Castling puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.