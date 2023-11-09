The Talos Principle 2 Breach guide (Western Delta puzzle 7)

The Talos Principle 2 has an intricate campaign that requires you to tackle a wide array of puzzles. The game immerses you in a robot-centric world while also offering a selection of creative tools to aid in mission objectives. Most of these missions emphasize puzzle-solving and necessitate the strategic utilization of these innovative tools.

As you progress through the main campaign, you will encounter the Western Delta region, which presents numerous challenges centered around puzzles. One of them is the Breach puzzle.

Your primary objective here is to interact with a main device. Once you successfully interact with it, the Breach puzzle will be solved.

How to solve Breach puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

The Breach puzzle in the Talos Principle 2. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Upon reaching The Talos Principle 2's Western Delta region in your main campaign journey, you'll need to tackle a series of puzzles, including Servitor, Supportive Apparatus, Automatic Doors, Surfing, Nuisance, and Elements. Upon successfully completing them, you'll unlock access to the next area, which contains a puzzle named Breach.

Breach introduces several tools, such as the Connector, Accumulator, red switches, blue switches, an empty cubic space, a moving device, and the main device. To solve this puzzle, you'll only need to utilize two devices: the Connector and the Accumulator. Your goal is to align the laser beams with the blue and red switches to activate the path for the main device.

You'll find a pillar housing a device in this The Talos Principle 2 puzzle (Image via Devolver Digital)

To initiate this The Talos Principle 2 puzzle, proceed ahead until you encounter a Connector; pick it up. Then, turn around to locate a blue switch. Utilize the Connector to activate the blue switch.

Turn to your right, and you'll find a pillar housing a device; select it. After engaging the blue switch and the pillar device, place the Connector on the ground, as shown in the image.

Interact with the pillar. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Now, head to your right to find the Accumulator, pick it up, and then interact with the previously selected pillar. Position the Accumulator (as shown in the image above). Once you've interacted with the pillar's device, the Accumulator will illuminate.

Select two blue switches. (Image via Devolver Digital)

After that, retrieve the Accumulator and turn right. You will discover a blue switch. Keep the Accumulator in hand and activate this blue switch by selecting it.

Similarly, select another blue switch situated slightly to your left. Following the activation of both blue switches, place the Accumulator in accordance with the image above.

Again, select the pillar. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Return to collect your Connector, then select the pillar. Proceed to your right, where you'll encounter a mechanism device; position the Connector as indicated in the image above.

Now, return to the location where the Accumulator was placed and move straight ahead without making any turns. You will come across an empty cubic slot. Stand within it to trigger all the lasers emanating from the pillar and activate the mechanism device located nearby, where you positioned the Connector.

Head back to the location of the Connector, retrieve it, and then place it in the empty cubic slot. This action will grant you access to the primary device situated in the vicinity of the moving mechanism device. Engage with the main device to finish the puzzle.