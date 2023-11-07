The Talos Principle 2 Nuisance guide (Western Delta puzzle 5)

The Talos Principle 2 tells a fascinating humanitarian story with thought-provoking ideas and, strangely, no combat. The developers instead have included an abundance of puzzles that will test your acumen and intellect. This guide will walk you through one of these countless conundrums found in The Talos Principle 2: Nuisance.

This is the fifth puzzle in the game's Western Delta area.

How to solve the Nuisance puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

In the Western Delta area, there are eight riddles altogether. If you know what to do, Nuisance can be solved in a matter of minutes.

A movable platform and a few connectors you can find near the puzzle are pivotal to solving it.

Connect the red laser to the Terminal (Image via Devolver Digital)

There will be a laser gate in your path when you reach the puzzle's location. To continue, this gate must be deactivated. You can locate a connector by taking a look around. Retrieve this equipment and use it to link the panel with the red laser conduit situated near the gate. This will give you access to the next area.

Head into the newly unlocked area, and after walking a short distance, you can see one moving platform, another laser gate, and a connector. Pick it up and connect it to three points: Another panel behind the double laser gates, the moving platform, and the first connector. Make sure not to place it on the white track, as the platform won't move forward.

Link the second connector with the panel and the moving platform.(Image via Devolver Digital)

When the platform starts moving, head towards the laser gates straight ahead. Go right from here to find a fan. It will be off for a few more minutes, so go ahead and stand in front of it.

When the fan turns on, you will arrive at your destination. Go ahead and open the vault sitting in front. This concludes our walkthrough of the Nuisance puzzle in the Western Delta region.

For further assistance with the riddles in The Talos Principle 2, you can check out Sportskeeda's section for the same.