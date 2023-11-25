The Talos Principle 2 is the sequel to the 2014 puzzle game hit developed by Croteam. In this title, you will go on a sci-fi-themed journey, encountering a rich narrative and creative puzzles in diverse open-world environments. The game has a story-focused design that incorporates meaningful choices, accompanied by various achievements to unlock.

There are various zones and sectors in The Talos Principle 2 that contain different puzzle rooms. Lost Puzzle is a zone within the East 3 - Eastern Wetlands sector, and its fifth puzzle room is called Transposition. Here's how you can solve the puzzle and get past that area.

How to solve Transposition in The Talos Principle 2

Transposition is one of the smaller puzzle rooms in The Talos Principle 2. Its solution is pretty simple and straightforward. To solve it, you need to work creatively with tools such as Drillers, Jammers, Connectors, and Inverters.

To start this puzzle, get the Inverter in front of your spawn area and place it against the wall with the metal bars and gaps. Connect it to the blue light source to your right.

Connect the Inverter to the blue light source (Image via Croteam)

Then, use the Jammer to get through the barrier. This gives you access to the room containing the Connector. Pick up the Connector and link it to the Inverter and the red receptacle with the Driller. At this point, you should see both blue and red light beams.

Link the Connector to the red receptacle and Inverter(Image via Croteam)

Now that you've got your hands on the Driller, drill a hole through the worn-out wall near the entrance for a clear view to the other side.

Create a hole in the worn-out wall using the Driller (Image via Croteam)

Swap the Inverter and Connector positions by reaching through the Driller hole. Link the Connector to the blue light source and its blue receptacle. Meanwhile, have the Inverter link up with the Connector and the red receptacle.

Link the Inverter to the Connector and red receptacle (Image via Croteam)

Take the Jammer and lower the barrier across the wall with metal bars. This links the Connectors to the receptacles and gives you access to the Progress Wheel on your left. Access the Progress Wheel to exit from the puzzle room.

By following these steps, you should be able to complete the Transposition puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 quickly. Check out this guide for more in-game puzzle solutions.