The Talos Principle 2 Mobile Instruments guide (High Plain puzzle 6)

The main quest in The Talos Principle 2 presents a variety of challenging puzzles, and one particularly intricate one is called Mobile Instruments. Encountered in the High Plain region in the western part of the game world, this puzzle requires you to gain access to the main device in the area. However, the primary challenge lies in activating a few switches.

This article tells you how to complete the Mobile Instruments puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Mobile Instruments puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

The Mobile Instruments puzzle in The Talos Principle 2. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Initiate this The Talos Principle 2 puzzle by acquiring the connector in the area and going to the left. You will find a blue switch. Select it, and continue walking a short distance.

Turn left to find another blue switch attached to a wall. Choose it. Place the connector on the ground, and the laser barrier obstructing the path straight ahead will be defused.

Position the cubic device in the fan and jump to ascend above it (Image via Devolver Digital)

Continue forward, and you will come across a cubic device. Collect it, turn around, and move straight. Take a right turn. You will find a fan-like device and a switch in the corner.

Position the cubic device in the fan, jump to ascend, and activate the nearby switch. This will provide a jump boost. While airborne, turn right, and you will spot a platform. Retrieve the platform, jump down to the ground, and place it there.

Place the connector above the cubic device (Image via Devolver Digital)

Approach the switch and deactivate it. Then, pick up the connector, turn left to spot a blue switch, and select it. Place the connector above the cubic device in the fan. This alignment will link the connector to the blue switches.

Activate the switch beside the cubic device, causing it to levitate. Retrieve the platform left on the ground earlier. Proceed to the fan area, where your character will receive a jump boost, attaching the floating cubic device to the platform.

Descend to the ground, move forward, and make a left turn. Navigate to the corner section near the window. Drop the platform, causing the cubic device with the connector to descend. This action aligns the connector with the blue switch through the nearby window, granting access to the main device area.

Advance to the main device area and interact with it to successfully complete the puzzle.