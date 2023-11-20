The Talos Principle 2 Chicken Flight guide (High Plain puzzle 2)

The Talos Principle 2 presents an array of challenging puzzles within the main campaign playthrough. Among these, the Chicken Flight puzzle, situated in the High Plain region within the West section of The Talos Principle 2, stands out as particularly interesting. Like every other region in the game, High Plain features eight distinct types of puzzles, all sharing a common objective of interacting with the main device.

While progressing through the puzzle, you'll encounter laser barriers blocking your path to the main device. Fortunately, the region provides useful items that can aid you in overcoming these challenges. Success in solving the puzzle hinges on accurately utilizing the device, and this article aims to provide valuable strategies for tackling the Chicken Flight puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Chicken Flight puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

Chicken Flight puzzle in The Talos Principle 2. (Image via Devolver Digital)

During the primary campaign playthrough, as you venture into the western section, you'll encounter the High Plain. Within this region, a puzzle challenge named From Within awaits you. Successfully completing this puzzle unlocks access to the subsequent challenge, Chicken Flight, where your task involves activating switches using specific devices, namely the connector, fan, and empty cubic slot.

In the corner, you'll find a fan device. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Upon entering the puzzle area, proceed straight and pick up the connector. Turn around, advance, and in the corner, you'll find a fan device. Stepping on the fan generates an air pressure boost, propelling you to another area.

Select two red switches. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Upon reaching this new area, you'll encounter another fan device. Turn left, and you will find two red switches. Utilize the connector to activate these switches, then place the connector in the nearby fan, which is not activated yet.

Select the connector and the red switch above it. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Proceed forward, and you will come across another connector. Continue a short distance, turn left, and locate a window. Stand near the window to spot the previously placed connector in the fan device. Select the connector and the red switch above it. Position the connector near the window, aligning both connectors and activating the switches.

Retrieve the connector from the window area and turn right, and you'll encounter an empty cubic slot. Insert the connector into the slot, deactivating the laser barrier obstructing your path to the main device. Move forward, turn right, and interact with the main device to successfully conclude the puzzle.

Upon successfully solving the Chicken Flight puzzle, you will unlock entry to the next area, which features a puzzle known as Precision. While Precision is relatively brief compared to other puzzles in the High Plain region, its level of difficulty hinges entirely on how efficiently you utilize the available devices.