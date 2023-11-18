The Talos Principle 2 Duality guide (High Plain puzzle 4)

The High Plain is one of the diverse regions you will encounter in The Talos Principle 2's main campaign. Within this region, you will face eight distinct puzzles, each posing a complex challenge tied to interacting with the main device. However, engaging with the main device is challenging due to the presence of obstructive blue laser barriers.

In the High Plain, you have access to devices like connectors, jammers, activators, and switches. These tools must be strategically utilized to activate switches, deactivate the blue laser barriers, and ultimately interact with the main device.

This article outlines how to successfully complete the Duality puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Duality puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

The Duality puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 (Image via Devolver Digital)

During your playthrough of The Talos Principle 2's main campaign, you'll reach the High Plain area situated in the western part of the game. Upon entering this region, you'll encounter three puzzle challenges: From Within, Chicken Flight, and Precision. Upon successfully completing these puzzles, you'll unlock access to Duality.

After selecting the blue switches, place the connector on the ground (Image via Devolver Digital)

Upon entering the puzzle area, you'll encounter two blue switches, a connector, and a blue laser barrier blocking your path. Grab the connector and select the blue switch next to the laser barrier. Then, turn around and select the other blue switch.

Place the connector on the ground, aligning it with the switches, effectively disabling the laser barrier.

Select the blue switch (Image via Devolver Digital)

Proceed straight and take a left turn, where you'll discover another connector. In this vicinity, there's a window through which you can easily identify a blue switch. Take the new connector, and select the blue switch visible through the window.

Follow this pattern for switch selection: Red switch, then blue switch, and after that, the blue switch near the window (Image via Devolver Digital)

Return to pick up the initial connector, make a slight left turn, and locate a red switch. Select it, followed by the blue switch.

Through the window, select another blue switch. Once all three switches are activated, position the connector on the ground, aligning it with the switches.

Select the connector through the window (Image via Devolver Digital)

After that, return to the window area and retrieve the connector. Select the connector through the window, turn left, and then select the red switch. Place the connector on the ground.

With all switches activated and linked to the connector, the path to the main device will be cleared. Head towards the left corner end of the puzzle area, interact with the main device, and complete the puzzle.