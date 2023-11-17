The Talos Principle 2 From Within guide (High Plain puzzle 1)

The High Plain is one of the later areas in The Talos Principle 2, with even more puzzles to encounter and conundrums to solve. The first puzzle is not especially hard but equally rewarding as any other in the latest game from Croteam. It is a surprisingly easy one, so players should not have much problem solving it.

That said, we will still dive into the specifics of the puzzle so players can breeze through it.

How to solve From Within in The Talos Principle 2

The first step towards victory (Image via YouTube/Hey Poor Player TV)

As mentioned before, the solution is easier than expected. First, enter the chamber and look right to see a jammer behind a wall with a window. Jammers are devices in The Talos Principle 2 that can help deactivate certain electronic objects or obstacles. Head directly to the jammer via the corridor to the side and grab it. Use it on the barrier in front to get to the device behind it that has a crystal portion atop.

This device is called a connector, and just like the jammer, plays a major role in many puzzles throughout both The Talos Principle games. It allows players to control the flow of the beam from an emitter point to a receptor point.

Now, turn around and connect the blue emitter to the receptor using the connector. This should open the gate leading to the palm-reader panel that players need to get to, which is located right next to the large window.

Not as straightforward, is it? (Image via YouTube/Hey Poor Player TV)

At the same time, however, it will also enable a couple of fans embedded into the wall, which will prevent entry to the chamber with the window and gate. Now, pick up the jammer. This should re-enable the barrier and, by extension, disable the gate connection. With the fans now disabled, reach the window, face the barrier, and use the jammer on the barrier.

This should restart the connection, opening the gate. Since the player is also past the fans, they have nothing to worry about either and can proceed to interact with the panel to wrap up the puzzle. This is all players need to know about solving "From Within" in The Talos Principle 2.

Use the jammer from within the chamber (Image via YouTube/Hey Poor Player TV)

While this was a fairly easy puzzle, countless other challenges can be extremely tough to crack. Here's how to skip puzzles in The Talos Principle 2 if you desire. While that is always an appealing prospect, we recommend trying and retrying several times to overcome the game's challenges organically.

The Talos Principle 2 is the latest puzzler experience from publisher Devolver Digital and Serious Sam developer Croteam. Expanding upon the philosophical queries erected by the first game, discover more hardcore puzzles scattered across breathtaking locales across a post-apocalyptic Earth.

Released on November 2, 2023, the game is currently out right now for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms. Since many returning fans will undoubtedly be PC players, here's all you need to know about the game's technical makeup and controls on the PC.