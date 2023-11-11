The Talos Principle 2: How to skip puzzles?

It is no secret that The Talos Principle 2 is a very challenging game. As a puzzle title, it largely tests the players' wit rather than reflexes. So those unfamiliar with the genre or checking Croteam's game out for the first time will surely find themselves stumped at the tougher challenges.

Interestingly, the developer has implemented a new mechanic allowing players to skip puzzles.

As expected, there is a catch, however. But here is everything players need to know about skipping puzzles in The Talos Principle 2.

Use Prometheus Terminals to skip puzzles in The Talos Principle 2

One of the few Prometheus Sparks in the game (Image via YouTube: BlackTorito)

When players enter a puzzle chamber, they will see a palm-activated panel near the entrance, which can be interacted with. This is called a Prometheus Terminal and allows players to skip a puzzle they are having trouble with.

However, players cannot use them right away. The game explains as much to players when they encounter their first such Terminal when exploring the islands.

To use a Prometheus Terminal, players need to find and collect objects called Prometheus Sparks. These are strange, orange-colored orb-like items scattered around the islands. Additionally, they are also offered as rewards for completing Monument Challenges. However, they aren't just hidden away off the beaten path or barred behind challenges, they are also limited in quantity.

So, with only a handful available in the game, players must take care not to exhaust them by using them haphazardly. Once they are gone, players will be unable to find more. After all, The Talos Principle 2 features over 120 puzzles for gamers to scratch their heads through.

Completionists will no doubt want to see everything in the game, but more casual players will likely be satisfied just beating it and seeing the ending. It is best to save these Prometheus Sparks for the finale or even the optional side puzzles, as both feature extreme challenges. However, we only suggest using them as a last resort and pouring effort into the puzzles first.

As for using them, it is as simple as interacting with the Prometheus Terminal inside the chamber once players have one or more Prometheus Sparks. This will allow them to immediately wrap up the puzzle chamber they are in and progress towards the next.

What is The Talos Principle 2 about?

Expand Tweet

The Talos Principle 2 is the latest in the cult-classic philosophical puzzle franchise from developer Croteam and publisher Devolver Digital. Set after the events of the 2014 title, unravel the secrets behind mysterious megastructures and the purpose of a new humanity while contending with tough puzzles.

Additionally, a bundle with the first game is also available to purchase on the Steam digital storefront. Given the series is surprisingly story-focused, players would do well to experience the original game before The Talos Principle 2, especially since it spoils the first game's ending right away.

Even if not, newcomers will still get an adequate summary of how the current situation arose. With New Jerusalem and its outdoors awaiting exploration, mull over challenging philosophical queries while discovering secrets and new puzzle mechanics.

The game is available right now for purchase on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.