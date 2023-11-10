The Talos Principle 2 High Ground guide (Desolate Islands puzzle 4)

As players progress further through The Talos Principle 2, the puzzles get even more challenging. While this is fairly early on in the Desolate Islands area, the fourth puzzle, "High Ground", requires some thought to progress. Just like the name would suggest, players will need to figure out how to create a human- or rather robot-tower.

Thankfully, the process is easier than it looks, and this guide aims to help players figure out how to solve this puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the High Ground puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

As mentioned before, this puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 is surprisingly simplistic once players learn the trick behind it. It only utilizes three elements- a Hexahedron block, a couple of platforms, and two extra robots. Like previous puzzles, players will need to shift between different robot bodies to see this puzzle through by creating a makeshift tower.

Create the foundations of the "tower" (Image via YouTube: Puzzle Games)

First, pick up the block in the front and set it against the wall on the right. This is so players can grab the extra platform sitting on the ledge above, so position the block accordingly. Then, pick up the platform for the robot to hold it above its head. Stand next to the block and switch to the other robot- let us call it Robot 2 for clarity. Climb on the block, then onto the platform held by Robot 1.

Switch to Robot 1 by looking down, which will then give players a prompt to transfer control. Now, step onto the block and switch back to Robot 2. This should allow players to grab the platform. With the platform in hand, step down to look for the third robot and switch to it. Pick up the Hexahedron and put it against the wall that has the hand-activated control panel, which is the final goal of the puzzle.

Here's where it can get a little tricky. First, have Robot 1 pick up a platform and stand next to the Hexahedron, then switch to Robot 2 and pick up another platform. Use the box as a stepping stone to get Robot 2 atop Robot 1, then look downwards and switch back to Robot 1 to have it get atop the box. Next, switch back to Robot 2 and chuck the held platform onto the ground below.

Climb atop each other to rise to the top, quite literally (Image via YouTube: Puzzle Games)

Switch to Robot 3, pick up the thrown platform, and stand next to the tower created by Robots 1 and 2. Switch to Robot 1, who is standing on the box, and get atop Robot 3. Then switch control to Robot 3 below Robot 1 and hop back onto the box. This should elevate the tower to its maximum height, allowing Robot 2 to reach the control panel.

For those still confused as to how this puzzle works in The Talos Principle 2, the key is inserting platforms from the ground level to make the "stories" of the tower rise higher. Be sure to also check out the previous puzzle, "Dual Stream".

The Talos Principle 2 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S