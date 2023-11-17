The Talos Principle 2 Precision guide (High Plain puzzle 3)

The main campaign of The Talos Principle 2 offers a set of demanding missions centered around intricate puzzles. As you progress through the game, you'll encounter various regions, and one distinctive area is the High Plain situated in the western part. Much like other places, this one comprises of eight challenging puzzles, requiring you to activate main switches for access to the central device.

The main difficulty arises when you encounter the task of disabling the blue laser barriers. To overcome this obstacle, you'll be equipped with innovative tools such as the Connector, Activator, Jammer, and more. By skillfully employing these devices, you can successfully navigate and solve the Precision puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Precision puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

The Precision puzzle in The Talos Principle 2. (Image via Devolver Digital)

During The Talos Principle 2's main campaign, you'll reach the area known as High Plain. Upon entering this region, you'll encounter two puzzles: From Within and Chicken Flight. Upon successfully solving these puzzles, you'll unlock the Precision puzzle. The goal here is to activate switches, ultimately clearing the path for the main device.

Select the blue switch, then head to the left. You will come across a laser barrier and another blue switch. (Image via Devolver Digital)

To initiate the puzzle, begin by picking up the Connector and proceeding straight till you come across a blue switch and a fan. Select the blue switch, then head to the left, where you'll encounter a laser barrier and another blue switch.

You'll encounter a window through which you can identify another blue switch. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Keep the Connector in hand and then select the second blue switch. Upon continuing forward slightly, you'll encounter a window through which you can identify another blue switch. Select this switch as well.

The blue laser barrier blocking the main device's path will be deactivated. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Once all three switches are selected, return to the first and place the Connector there. This action will activate and align all switches with the Connector.

Interact with the main device to successfully finish the puzzle. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Consequently, the blue laser barrier blocking the main device's path will be deactivated. Now, you can easily navigate to the main device area and interact with it to successfully complete the Precision puzzle.

Upon finishing it, you'll have five more puzzles to solve in order to complete the High Plain region of The Talos Principle 2. Each puzzle in this area is intricate, but grasping the functionality of the devices is key. Be cautious not to haphazardly utilize the devices, as this could lead to you getting stuck or wasting time.