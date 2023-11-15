The Talos Principle 2 Balance of Forces guide (Flooded Valley puzzle 5)

The Flooded Valley, a challenging region in The Talos Principle 2, introduces various areas with intricate puzzles. Situated in the northern part of this game, it features eight distinct puzzle types. While they offer a common objective of interacting with a main device, these challenges involve overcoming laser barriers that block pathways. These will be your primary obstacles when trying to solve those puzzles.

Fortunately, the accumulator, connector, and RGB converter prove to be valuable tools that facilitate their completion. Upon entering the Flooded Valley, three initial puzzles await. When you successfully complete them, you unlock access to a new area housing the "Balance of Forces" puzzle.

In this one, the primary goal is to activate its main switches using accumulators and other devices and ultimately gain access to a main device. This article outlines effective strategies to navigate and conquer the challenges presented by Balance of Forces in The Talos Principle 2.

How to complete the Balance of Forces in The Talos Principle 2

The Balance of Forces in The Talos Principle 2. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Begin the puzzle by grabbing the accumulator. After that, make a left turn, and then select the blue switch to activate it. Proceed to the left corner section with empty cubic slots and position the accumulator near one of them.

Place the cubic device on the seesaw-like device. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Turn around, pick up a cubic device near the blue switch, and place it on the seesaw-like device adjacent to the cubic slot. This action enables the device to traverse the blue laser barriers, letting you reach the corner area.

Select the blue switch near the main device. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Retrieve the accumulator, place it in the empty cubic slot, then pick up the cubic device and position it in the same slot. Get the accumulator again, select the blue switch near the main device, turn left, choose another blue switch, and place the accumulator on the ground.

Position the accumulator above the cubic device. (Image via Dvolver Digital)

Then, get the cubic device from the empty cubic slot. Then, place it on the seesaw device to your left, and position the accumulator above that device. This action causes the seesaw contraption to elevate the cubic device into the sky, aligning the accumulator's laser with the switches and activating the path to the main device. After that, interact with the main device, and successfully complete the puzzle.

Upon successfully solving the Balance of Forces puzzle in The Talos Principle 2, you will unlock entry to a new area featuring a challenge known as Reconnaissance. Serving as the sixth challenge within the Flooded Valley, completing it leaves only two remaining puzzles in this area.