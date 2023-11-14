The Talos Principle 2 Absorption guide (Flooded Valley puzzle 1)

The Absorption puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 unfolds within the Flooded Valley area. This particular region hosts eight distinct types of puzzle where your primary task is to interact with the central device. While your puzzle will be resolved upon engaging with the device, the route to it is blocked by laser barriers. Fortunately, there are helpful items available to assist you in surmounting the challenges posed by the puzzles.

Successfully completing the Absorption puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 hinges on effectively employing the devices situated within the area. Your task involves activating the two primary switches with the Accumulator, subsequently unlocking the pathway for the main device. This article explores helpful tips to conquer the Absorption puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Absorption puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

The Absorption Puzzle in The Talos Principle 2. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Begin the puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 by grabbing the Accumulator and subsequently choosing the red switch, conveniently located in the same vicinity where you acquire the former. Once the red switch is selected, the Accumulator will activate.

Select the red switch, and then place the accumulator on the ground. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Proceed forward, make a right turn, and you will encounter a red switch along with a blue laser barrier. Select this switch, place the Accumulator on the ground, and the blue laser barrier will be deactivated.

Pick up the second accumulator and then select the previously placed accumulator. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Once advance towards the main device area and turn left, you will encounter another Accumulator. Pick it up and select the previously placed Accumulator. This action will activate the second one.

The blue switch is located towards the left side of the main device area. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Subsequently, place the second Accumulator on the ground, pick up the first, and head towards the main device area. To the left, a blue switch will be present. Activate it to illuminate the Accumulator in blue. Pick it up, then turn right to find two prominent switches, one red and one blue.

Take hold of the blue Accumulator, select the blue switch, and position the former on the ground. Return, select the red Accumulator, choose the large red switch, and place it on the ground. This will open the path to the main device. Interact with it, and successfully complete the Absorption puzzle.

Upon solving it, you'll unlock entry to the subsequent area, facing a challenge named Triptych. Each puzzle in The Talos Principle 2's Flooded Valley shares a common goal: interacting with the central device.

It's crucial to use the devices thoughtfully and refrain from arbitrary actions. If you find yourself stuck, take a pause, analyze the situation, and proceed deliberately, as haphazard actions might leave you trapped in the area.